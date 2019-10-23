This Diwali, spend your money on gifting loved ones health and wellness

The charm of gifting has remained intact through the years.

Diwali is not only the “Festival of Light”, but also a festival of gifts and almost everybody takes the opportunity to exchange gifts. Traditionally, people used to spend money on food items like sweets, dry fruits etc, which were the main gift items among neighbours and peers, but things are now changing and people are increasing preferring healthy products over sweet items. Likewise, from high-value gifts like gold and traditional appliances, preferences are shifting to more useful spending on high-tech and innovative gadgets and on items of utility.

While everybody, especially in north India, receives some gift or other every Diwali, what adds to the joy of festivities is exploring the best gifting options for our friends and family so that the money spent on buying gifts has some utility.

Although, people’s choice of gifting has evolved, from the idle and purposeless options like collectibles and sweet boxes to functional and productive stuff like healthy snacks and utility electronics, but the charm of gifting has remained intact through the years.

To help you to choose something useful this festive season, which is good for health and wellness, here’s a handy guide to spend money on some purposeful and functional gifting options:

Fitness band

Fitness bands have now become a substitute to watches. It is a perfect gift for people across age groups. It not only reads messages and notifications without the need of taking your phone out, but also provides useful data like step count, distance covered, heart rate, body temperature, sleep quality etc. with just one touch of a finger. A wide range of fitness bands are available online from renowned brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Fastrack, Fitbit, Honor, Mi, Amazfit etc.

Price Range: Price of fitness bands start from as low as around Rs 500 and may go over Rs 10,000, but popular bands costs around Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000.

Income Tax Refund Status 2019-20: How to check IT refund status online in 5 minutes!



Black Alkaline water

As you wish the best for all, why not gift your loved ones a box full of health and energy. While it is difficult to resist the temptation to gorge on sweets and other deep fried snacks, black Alkaline water comes handy in regulating acidity and flushing out waste and toxins. There are many new age water brands like Evocus, IRIS Blk, Alkalen, Malaki, etc, available in India, some of which even offer black alkaline water enriched with 70+ natural minerals that provide superior hydration, better detoxification, improved metabolism and heightened alertness.

Price Range: The price of a bottle of alkaline water starts from around Rs 100.

Online dietician subscription

A healthy diet is something everyone looks forward to, but not everyone makes an effort to go to a dietician. In such cases, subscription to online dieticians through new age apps can be very beneficial. Websites and apps like HealthifyMe, Fitso, MyFitnessPal, Fooducate, Fitbit, etc can provide these services easily.

Price Range: Cost of monthly subscription starts at around Rs 1,500.

Healthy snack hamper

Food is the way to people’s heart, but healthy food is the way to a healthy heart. A box full of healthy, nutritious and tasty snacks is a possible love at first sight. Brands like Snackible, The Green Snack, Kiru, Snackexperts, Sattviko, Super Bites, Nature’s Basket, etc provides a wide range of healthy and tasty snacks for foodies, who wish to stay healthy without compromising on taste.

Price Range: Price of a healthy snack hamper starts at around Rs 200 and may vary on the basis customisation.

Box of herbal tea

Herbal teas are usually delicious and full of health benefits, which can be enjoyed regardless of whether you drink it hot or cold. These benefits vary largely by the type of tea you drink. These teas are not made from tea plant, but from variety of dried flowers, spices, herbs and fruits. Different flavours provide different advantages like Chamomile tea is most commonly known for its calming effects and is frequently used as a sleep aid, while Peppermint tea is used to support digestive tract health; it also has antioxidant, anticancer, antibacterial and antiviral properties. A hamper with variants of herbal tea can be bought from brands like The House of Tea, Organic India, Twinings, Goodwyn, Tetley, Dilmah, Tazo, Yogi and others.

Price Range: Price of a box of herbal tea starts at around Rs 400 and may vary on the basis customisation.