This Credit Card offers free health check-up, wellness treatment and big discounts at gyms, spas!

Union Bank of India has joined hands with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch the ‘Union Bank RuPay Wellness Contactless Credit Card’ on the JCB International network, supporting vast global acceptance.

In a statement today, the Union Bank said this credit card focuses on customers’ lifestyle, fitness, rejuvenation, health, and personal care. Commenting on the new card, Rajkiran Rai G, MD &CEO, Union Bank of India said, “This unique Wellness Card will empower Customers to save more while enjoying exclusive privileges around their wellbeing.”

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said this dedicated credit card is specially designed to address the lifestyle needs of the customers. “We believe that this Card would provide an enriching experience to the users – given the range of wellness packages offered to them.”

Discounts at Gyms

With the Union Bank RuPay Wellness Credit Card, consumers would be able to avail 15-30 days of complimentary Gym membership at selected Gyms across India. The existing members of these Gyms will get a discount of 40-50% while renewing their membership using this card. It will also provide concessional access to over 20+ premium Golf courses in top cities in India with one complimentary Golf game or lesson every year.

Free premium health check-up

The Union Bank RuPay Wellness Credit Cardholders will be entitled to one complimentary premium Health check-up package in a year. Even after utilizing the complimentary package, they can go for Health check-ups at discounted rates.

The Cardholders will also be able to avail monthly holistic spa sessions at over 100 outlets with one complimentary wellness treatment every year along with discounted sessions throughout the year.

Airport lounge access

Additionally, customers can avail of complimentary access to over 30 domestic Airport Lounges twice per quarter across India, using the Union Bank RuPay Wellness Credit Card.

Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO, JCB International Co., Ltd. said this new and unique Credit Card offering will be well appreciated by members for its many features domestically and internationally too. Some of them include in-city exclusive Lounge access in key destination countries and a large variety of international merchant offers through JCB’s vast global acceptance network.