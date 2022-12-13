Things you should know before starting an online fundraiser

By Khushboo Jain

People may encounter situations in life when they need financial help for the treatment of various illnesses. While insurance plans do provide a respite from hefty medical expenses, not every cost is covered under such schemes. Under such circumstances, an individual can make optimal use of crowdfunding solutions, by creating a fundraiser on one of the online medical fundraising platforms.

Here are some key tips that people should consider when they wish to start a fundraiser for a genuine cause.

Select the right fundraising platform

There are several online medical fundraising platforms in India. But it is important to choose the right platform thereby ensuring that the campaigner reaps maximum benefits out of the available crowdfunding solutions. One should look for the following features in any platform:

Easy-to-create fundraising steps Low platform fees 24*7 customer support Easy disbursal of funds History of successful fundraisers on the platform

Tell a compelling story

Any prospective donor who comes across a fundraiser page would want to know more about the campaigner and the reason behind raising money. Hence, it’s important to provide the right details, backed by documentation. Moreover, writing down a compelling story in simple words is equally important as this shall help donors to understand the campaign clearly and effortlessly.

Share the fundraiser within your network

Once the fundraiser goes live on a platform, the campaigner should make it a point to share it within their close network. This shall help reach out to a larger set of prospective donors easily, thereby increasing the chances of receiving more donations. Furthermore, the campaigner should share the fundraiser link across their social media handles to be able to achieve their fundraising goals in a short period of time.

Provide regular updates

A donor generally tends to donate if they find the campaign genuine and trustworthy. Hence, a campaigner should ensure that donors are provided with latest updates on the treatment process. Any good update instills a sense of satisfaction among the donors. Moreover, positive updates on the fundraiser will help in boosting the possibility of achieving the goal amount.

Of course, online fundraising platforms do provide relevant updates about a particular campaign on the fundraiser page. However, campaigners can go a step forward and do the same through their own social media handles.

Setting the right context for your prospective donor will go a long way in defining a campaign’s success. Hence, ensure that all campaign details are genuine, precise, and backed by the right set of documents. To conclude, take a step ahead and send out messages of gratitude to the donor community once you succeed in achieving your goal. Happy fundraising!

The author is Co-Founder and COO, ImpactGuru.com



