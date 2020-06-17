These Government Employees can switch from NPS to Old Pension Scheme now – Check eligibility

The benefit will be available to those employees who were initially appointed before Janua1, 2004.

The employees who joined Central Government / Central Autonomous body under the New Pension Scheme (now called as National Pension System or NPS) during January 1, 2004 to October 28, 2009 after submitting technical resignation from Central Government / Central Body or a State Government / State Autonomous Body will now have an option to switch to the Old Pension Scheme under the Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1972 and to get their past service rendered in the Central / State Government or Central/Stale Autonomous Body counted for the purpose of pensionary benefits on their final retirement from the Central Government / Central Autonomous Body.

In some cases, due to non-availability of benefit of counting of past services under the old pension system during January 1, 2004 to October 28, 2009, the employees of State Government/ State Autonomous bodies ctc. may have been compelled to take voluntary retirement before joining pensionable Central Government Department/ Central Autonomous bodies after January 1, 2004 but before October 28, 2009. In such cases, the ‘voluntary retirement’ of such employees will be treated as ‘technical resignation’ and the benefit of Old Pension Scheme may also be extended to them subject to fulfillment of all other conditions for counting of service.

However, the benefit will be available to those employees who were initially appointed before Janua1, 2004 in (i) Central Government Departments covered under Railway Pension Rules or other similar non-contributing pensionable establishments of Central Government covered by old Pension Scheme /rules other than CCS(Pension) Rules, 1972 or (ii) State Government covered under old pension scheme similar to CCS(Pension) Rules or (iii) Central / State Autonomous Body covered by the old pension scheme and who resigned to join a Central Government Department / Office or a Central Autonomous Body having pensionable establishment.

According to the Office Memorandum (O.M.) issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare on June 11, 2020, to get the pensionary benefits under the Old Pension Scheme, the eligible employees have to exercise the option within 3 months from the date of issue of the O.M., i.e. till September 11, 2020, otherwise they will continue to be covered by the provisions of National Pension System.

However, those employees who joined during January 1, 2004 to October 28, 2009 and have already been given the benefit of CCS (Pension) Rules in terms of O.M. Dated 28.10.2019, will continue to be governed by these rules.