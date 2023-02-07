The Sohna-Dausa stretch inauguration to boost real estate in Gurugram

The inauguration and operationalization of any road stretch or section open the floodgates of real estate opportunities and growth metrics in the target regions. Soon to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sohna (Haryana)-Dausa (Rajasthan) section is the first leg of the flagship expressway project of the Government of India, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The Sohna-Dausa stretch will emerge as a prominent housing corridor in a few years. It will also divert traffic load from busy, congested highways such as National Highway-8 and the main Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur corridor. The stretch will originate at NH-919 from Bhirawati village in Sohna and terminate at Kolgaon in Ferozepur Jhirka.

The Sohna-Dausa stretch will be a significant connectivity channel that will reduce the massive 270 km distance between Delhi and Jaipur to two hours of travel time. The corridor is set to open soon after the inauguration, which will bring forth a boom in Gurugram’s real estate, especially in sectors which share proximity with the Sohna-Dausa stretch.

The Sohna-Dausa stretch is part of the Delhi – Mumbai Expressway, hailed as India’s longest expressway, which is 1,390 km long. The expressway project has been labelled as a world-class highway construction which will establish direct connectivity between the national and financial capitals of India, Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, and cut the travel time between both cities by half.

Once the project is completed, it will only take 12 hours to travel between Delhi and Mumbai, which currently subsumes 24 hours. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is being helmed under the Road Transport and Highways Ministry’s special highway sector program Bharatmala Pariyojana conceived at an investment cost of Rs 98,000 crores.

Sohna, located in the South of Gurugram, will majorly benefit after the functioning of the Sohna-Dausa stretch. It will establish Sohna as a multi-utility residential corridor connecting people to different states like Delhi, Maharastra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, being part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Sohna is fast becoming a sought after real estate destination with luxury projects blooming in different sectors.



The Sohna-Dausa stretch will typify new developments in Gurugram’s real estate. There is an immense rise in demand for luxurious low-rise independent floors and villas in Sohna. It is located in proximity to other prominent realty belts in Gurugram, such as Golf Course Extension Road, Dwarka Expressway, and the industrial hub, Manesar. The ever-expansive metro and infrastructural connectivity and the desire for a peaceful, secluded residential life have pushed homebuyers to choose Sohna as their house address.



However, the inauguration of the Sohna-Dausa stretch will stimulate growth in not only one region and the entire Gurugram. Luxury real estate is pegged to earn the most dividends because of it, as luxury demand has seen the highest insurgence in Gurugram across NCR. Post the opening of the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, the entire corridor will be in flux. The price appreciation value of projects in its vicinity will witness an upsurge, and so will its demand. It will lead to an increase in the concentration of new and prospective buyers, ultimately resulting in a subsequent rise in property engagements and activity because of a scalable infrastructural boost.

(By Sanju Bhadana, Managing Director, 4S Developers)