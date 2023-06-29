The Role of Realtors in a Digital Era: Adding value in a changing landscape

The Indian real estate market has been evolving at breakneck speed, and as a realtor, keeping up with the pace of progress is vital to your success and relevance. Gone are the days of just listing properties in the newspaper and waiting for interested buyers to show up. Today’s realtors have to navigate a complex web of technological advancements, shifting market dynamics, and changing consumer preferences. Whether you’re a veteran realtor or just getting started in the business, adapting to this fast-changing landscape is key to meeting the needs of today’s sophisticated buyers and sellers.

Rapid Technological Advancements Reshape the Industry

Technology has rapidly transformed nearly every aspect of the real estate industry. As a realtor, keeping up with these advancements is key to providing the best service to your clients.

Online listings and virtual tours make it possible for buyers to view properties from anywhere. Augmented and virtual reality is taking virtual showings to the next level, allowing potential buyers to fully experience a space without stepping foot inside. With more buyer interactions taking place online, a compelling digital presence is a must for any realtor.

Data and analytics provide key insights that allow realtors to better understand the market and their clients. Real-time data on listing views, likes, and status changes help realtors optimize their marketing strategies. Client data provides a more holistic view of needs and preferences.

Social media and online networking have transformed lead generation and marketing. A social media presence is essential for building your realtor brand and staying top of mind. Online networking via professional platforms is key to expanding your referral network.

The real estate industry will only continue evolving at an accelerated pace. Realtors who want to provide the highest level of service need to stay on the cutting edge of tools and technology. While technology will never replace the human touch, utilizing available resources will make you a better realtor and allow more time to focus on what really matters — your clients.

Evolving Consumer Preferences Drive New Trends

These days, homebuyers want more than just four walls and a roof. Consumer preferences are evolving, and realtors have to keep up with the latest trends to stay ahead of the curve.

More and more people care about a home’s “story” and how it fits their lifestyle. They’re looking for properties with character, charm, and a sense of history. As a realtor, focus on highlighting any special or unique features of a home. Play up things like original hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen with high-end appliances, or a backyard perfect for entertaining.

People also want their homes to be an extension of their personalities. That means paying attention to up and coming decorating styles, like bohemian chic or midcentury modern, and suggesting how a home’s layout and attributes could support a buyer’s desired esthetic. You should also stay on top of popular amenities so you know what kinds of extras, like smart home devices or an outdoor kitchen, will attract interest.

Of course, priorities like budget, location, and safety will always matter. But in today’s real estate world, matching a home to an individual’s lifestyle, needs, and personal tastes has become just as important. Keeping your finger on the pulse of the latest housing and decor trends will ensure you find the properties that check all the boxes for your clients. By understanding evolving consumer preferences, you can provide value that extends far beyond just the financials of a sale.

The Rise of Online Property Portals and Virtual Real Estate

The internet has revolutionized how we buy and sell homes. Today, most homebuyers start their search online, browsing property listings and virtual tours on real estate websites and apps. As a realtor, you need to adapt to this new digital landscape.

Some real estate online portals allow homebuyers to conveniently browse listings from their computers and phones, so the more info you provide the better. In addition to photos and descriptions, offer interactive floor plans, video tours, and even virtual reality experiences of the properties you have listed. These tools give buyers an immersive sense of what it would be like to live in the home. As virtual and augmented reality tech becomes more advanced and affordable, it will transform how people search for and evaluate real estate listings. Stay on the cutting edge of these new technologies to give your clients the best virtual experience possible.

The real estate industry may be rapidly evolving with technology, but a realtor’s role as a helpful guide through the complex home-buying process remains fundamentally the same. By leveraging online portals and virtual real estate, you can provide the modern digital experience today’s buyers expect while still offering the human insight and support they need. Focusing on this balance of high-tech tools and high-touch service will position you for success as a realtor in India’s fast-changing market.

Current Challenges Facing Indian Realtors

The real estate industry in India is evolving rapidly, and realtors face many challenges in keeping up with the pace of progress.

Today’s homebuyers have high expectations and specific needs that realtors must understand and cater to. Many young professionals now prefer smaller homes with access to amenities over large houses, valuing convenience and community over square footage. Realtors need to stay on top of trends in preferred home styles, locations, and features to best serve their clients.

As India’s real estate market grows, so does the number of realtors and brokerages. This rise in competition means realtors must work harder to attract and retain clients. Providing superior customer service, developing digital marketing expertise, and expanding professional networks have become crucial to gaining a competitive advantage.

While real estate prices continue to increase in India, profit margins for realtors remain small. Realtors face higher costs for office space, marketing, and professional development even as they lower their commissions to stay competitive. To overcome narrowing profit margins, realtors must optimize costs and consider providing additional revenue streams, e.g. property management or relocation services.

India’s real estate sector remains largely unregulated, with no official licensing or certification required for realtors. This lack of regulation and professional standards poses challenges to realtors’ credibility and accountability. Voluntary membership in industry associations and professional development programs can help realtors build trust and competence to overcome this issue.

To keep up with progress, realtors must adapt to meet the needs of today’s real estate market in India. By staying up-to-date with trends, optimizing their business, expanding their skills, and promoting higher industry standards, realtors can position themselves for success despite numerous challenges. The role of a realtor is ever-changing, but for those willing to evolve with the times, the opportunities are endless.

Today’s realtors need to be tech-savvy, data-driven, and highly responsive to stay ahead of trends and meet clients’ needs. While change brings challenges, it also brings opportunity. For realtors willing to adapt, the future looks bright. The real estate landscape may be shifting, but the role of a trusted advisor remains. With hard work and the right mindset, realtors can continue to provide value in new ways. The times are changing, but realtors who are changing with them will thrive.

(By Shiwang Suraj, Founder and Director, InfraMantra. Views are personal)