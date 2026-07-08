A monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh sounds impressive. For many, this is the income level where financial stress eases and savings are expected to grow fast. But if a young professional earning this amount lives alone in a city like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru or Gurugram, the reality can look quite different.

At the start of the month, rent, electricity, internet, groceries, household supplies, gas, cleaning services, commuting, and other bills eat up a large share of the income. By month end, the balance in the bank account often raises a simple question. The salary is good, so why aren’t the savings growing the way they should?

The answer isn’t just inflation. There is another reason, and it is slowly becoming the new economic reality of urban India. If you live alone, you carry almost every fixed cost of running a household by yourself. This is why, even with the same income, a person living alone often saves less than someone who shares expenses with a spouse, family, or flatmate.

Financial planners now call this a “single premium.” It is the extra cost paid every month simply for living alone.

India is changing, and families are getting smaller

This shift isn’t limited to big cities. Government data shows that India’s family structure is changing fast.

According to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023-24 conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the average family size in the country has shrunk to 4.22 members. The survey shows that about 7.7% of households have just one person, while nearly one in five households, about 20%, have only one or two members.

Several reasons lie behind this. Moving to other cities for education and jobs, delayed marriage, growing career mobility, more nuclear families, and a preference for personal independence have all pushed up the number of people living alone.

But there is an economic side to smaller households that rarely gets discussed. Fewer people in a home doesn’t mean a proportional drop in expenses.

This is exactly where the biggest financial challenge of living alone begins.

Running a household alone is the most expensive option

Consider two people sharing the same 1BHK flat. They split the rent. The internet bill is halved. The refrigerator, washing machine, gas connection, water bill, and other household items are shared too.

Now, if only one person lives in that same flat, all those costs fall on them alone.

In other words, the home may be smaller, but the expenses don’t shrink to match.

Swati Jain, CEO Wealth at Arihant Capital Markets Ltd, says: “The core problem is that fixed costs don’t shrink with household size.”

According to her, rent is the largest share of a single person’s monthly expenses in India, averaging around Rs 15,000. Utility bills such as electricity, water, and gas add up to about Rs 2,500 a month on top of that.

Jain notes that a family of four spends an average of Rs 98,500 a month, excluding rent, while a person living alone spends about Rs 27,500. Once rent is added, that puts a single person’s total monthly spend at around Rs 42,500, with rent alone making up more than a third of it. At first glance, the gap between Rs 98,500 and Rs 27,500 looks large in the family’s favour. But the picture changes on a per person basis. Costs like internet, appliances, furniture, kitchen setup, and gas stay roughly the same no matter how many people live in the home.

As a result, the cost per person is far higher for someone living alone.

Where the single premium shows up

Many household costs stay almost the same whether one person lives in the house or two.

-Rent

-Electricity, water, and gas

-Internet and broadband

-Refrigerator, washing machine, and other appliances

-Furniture and kitchen setup

-House help

-OTT and digital subscriptions

-Delivery and maintenance charges

These are largely fixed costs. They cannot be split when you live alone.

The real cost isn’t to today’s pocket, but to tomorrow’s wealth

The biggest cost of living alone goes beyond the monthly rent or electricity bill. Its real impact shows up in the money that never gets saved, and so never gets invested. This is where the long term financial loss begins.

Swati Jain, CEO Wealth at Arihant Capital Markets Ltd, says: “The saving disadvantage isn’t about spending habits; it’s structural.”

She explains it with a simple example. If two individuals earn Rs 50,000 each and share a flat with a rent of Rs 20,000, the rent works out to just Rs 10,000 per person. A single person with the same income has to pay the entire Rs 20,000 alone. That leaves them with Rs 10,000 less to invest every month than someone sharing the same flat.

According to experts, if this Rs 10,000 were invested every month for 10 to 15 years at an annual return of 10 to 12%, it could grow into a sizeable corpus. For a person living alone, though, this amount usually gets absorbed into daily living costs instead.

Single professional Shared household Monthly income Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Rent Rs 20,000 Rs 10,000 Money available to invest Lower Higher, by Rs 10,000 a month

Despite earning the same income, the two people’s financial paths slowly pull apart. One invests a little more each month. The other spends that same amount on running the household. The difference feels small at first, but over 10 to 15 years of compounding, it can add up to a meaningfully larger corpus.

This is why financial planners no longer see this as just a matter of rising expenses. They treat it as a structural gap, one that affects future savings, investments, and the retirement corpus.

This is why financial planners no longer see this as just a matter of rising expenses. They treat it as a structural gap, one that affects future savings, investments, and the retirement corpus.

Why the 50-30-20 rule doesn’t fit every single professional

The 50-30-20 rule comes up often in personal finance conversations. It suggests putting 50% of income towards needs, 30% towards wants, and 20% towards savings and investments.

This works as a starting framework for households with shared expenses. It tends to break down for people living alone.

The reason is straightforward. When rent, electricity, internet, gas, household supplies, and other fixed costs aren’t shared with anyone, needs alone can consume a large share of income. Setting aside 20% or more for savings early in one’s career becomes hard, especially in metro cities.

Swati Jain notes: “The standard 50/30/20 rule assumes needs stay around 50% of income, but for a single person in an Indian metro, rent and utilities alone can already eat up a significant part of monthly spending. A more realistic split for singles is closer to 55 to 60% needs, 20 to 25% wants, and 20% savings.”

According to her, it is entirely normal for a large share of a single person’s income to go towards essentials in the early years of their career. What matters most is raising the savings share as income grows. If every salary hike goes straight into lifestyle upgrades, building long term wealth becomes difficult.

The goal for someone living alone isn’t to force their budget into a fixed formula. It is to build one that fits their actual costs.

Many young professionals compare their situation to the budgeting rules they read about online or in personal finance books. When they can’t save as much, they start to worry they lack financial discipline. Often, the real reason isn’t their habits. It is the high cost of living alone.

For someone living alone, success shouldn’t be measured only by how much they save each month. It should also account for how steadily they raise that savings share as their expenses and income both grow.

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When there is only one earner, the risk sits entirely on them

Living alone isn’t just about higher monthly expenses. It also brings a second, deeper cost: a lack of financial security.

In a household with two earners, if one person loses their job, the other’s income can carry the household for a while. If illness or an emergency strikes, the burden doesn’t fall on one person alone.

A person living alone has no such cushion

Job loss, a long illness, a sudden move, or a sharp rent hike lands directly on their own income and savings. In that situation, even a few months without a paycheck can turn into a real financial crisis.

Swati Jain, CEO Wealth at Arihant Capital Markets Ltd, says: “The usual rule of 3 to 6 months of expenses is built for dual income households where a job loss for one partner still leaves some cash flow; a single earner has none of that cushion.”

According to her, this is why people living alone need to think beyond the standard emergency fund advice.

If a person’s monthly expenses fall between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000, they should keep at least 6 to 9 months of expenses in hand. This can sit in liquid mutual funds, sweep in fixed deposits, or similar instruments that allow quick withdrawal when needed.

Jain adds: “This matters even more in India because healthcare costs, sudden rent hikes or a gap between jobs can hit without warning, and a single person has to absorb the full shock alone.”

For someone living alone, an emergency fund isn’t just good practice. It is the shield that protects their lifestyle and covers essential costs if their income stops.

Living alone isn’t a bad financial decision, but it needs a different plan

None of this means living alone is financially unwise. Today, many young people choose to live alone for education, work, career growth, or simply personal preference. It gives them independence, privacy, and the freedom to live on their own terms.

What it does mean is that the planning has to account for a cost that is often invisible on paper. A single person carries nearly all the fixed costs of a household alone, and that gap compounds quietly over the years, even when two people earn exactly the same salary.

Swati Jain sums up the benchmark to aim for: “As a starting benchmark, 20 to 30% of gross income is a reasonable target once basic needs are covered. The goal should be to increase savings as income rises, rather than letting lifestyle inflation absorb every raise.”

The number of single person households in India is only going up. That makes it worth rethinking the personal finance advice built around shared households. The real challenge for someone living alone isn’t inflation alone. It is the single premium, a cost that rarely shows up as a single line item, but steadily eats into the ability to save, invest, and build wealth over time.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, investment or tax advice. The examples, expense estimates and scenarios used in the story are illustrative and are meant to explain how fixed household costs can affect the finances of people living alone. Actual expenses vary depending on the city, location, lifestyle, income level and individual circumstances. Expert views quoted in the article are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Express.

Readers should assess their own financial situation and consult a qualified financial adviser before making any investment or financial planning decisions. Government data and publicly available information have been used to provide broader context wherever applicable.

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