The rise of high-end property for today’s homebuyers

It is common knowledge that a home is more than just a place to live; it’s more about how we want to live. So, if the buyer wants to live luxuriously and holistically, they would rather stay in a high-end luxury apartment complex or move into a gated community that provides all amenities.

The modern homebuyer is constantly looking for more than just a house; they seek out a luxurious lifestyle and a holistic living experience. They want a home that provides peace of mind, comfort, convenience, and quality. From smart home technology to sophisticated amenities, today’s homebuyers are looking for homes that provide a balanced and stress-free lifestyle.

Luxury properties are increasingly appealing to today’s homebuyers for a variety of reasons, such as:

Personal Haven

Modern luxury homeowners appreciate the benefits of establishing a personal living space that is distinctive and specific to them. They recognize that home should serve as a refuge for their personal satisfaction, not merely a place to relax when the day is through. When purchasing a luxury house, buyers no longer just want to fill it with the latest designer furnishings and high-end equipment; instead, they want to add personal touches that reflect who they are.

Luxury homebuyers are looking for homes that are reflective of themselves and their individual stories. With the opportunity to express their unique personalities, these buyers no longer shop for a house but for a home. They seek out homes with the potential to express themselves and turn them into unique and inspired living spaces.

The trend has emerged from the shift away from conventional, cookie-cutter architecture and design. Homebuyers today desire not only a beautiful, well-crafted space but also intelligently designed spaces that are intuitive to the way they live. From custom art pieces that tell their story to furnishings that reflect their interests and lifestyles, buyers seek to extend their personalities throughout their abodes. A growing neighbourhood of luxury homebuyers seeks out homes they can shape into their own personal havens. By selecting homes that are a blank canvas on which to express oneself, any buyer can create a home that is infinitely individualized. Whether it’s custom cabinetry, installations of dramatic textiles, or the addition of high-end technology, nothing can replace the special touch of creating a space that is truly one’s own.

Wellness in Mind

The modern homebuyer has evolved, taking into account not only the location and size of potential residences but also wellness and environmental factors. Today, the homebuyer is more likely than ever to view wellness as a buying factor, which has encouraged the acceptance of new designs and technologies to make living healthier and easier. One of the most prominent perks of modern homebuying is the concept of healthy homebuilding. This type of building incorporates a variety of materials, including safe and sustainable materials like cork and bamboo, as well as non-toxic paints, glues, and other products. These materials create a more natural atmosphere that can improve air quality and reduce the risk of certain problems like allergies.

Additionally, healthy home construction can include solar energy, energy efficient appliances, and features designed to increase natural light and reduce noise pollution. As modern homebuyers look to purchase a home, it is more important than ever to view wellness as a buying factor. By looking for healthy home building materials, features, and access to outdoor spaces, homebuyers can ensure that their future residence is designed with their health and well-being in mind.

Ideal for Affluent Returnees

As the world emerges from the tumult of the pandemic, many individuals especially NRIs and HNIs, who had temporarily left the nation for international education and job opportunities, are starting to return with substantial capital to invest in real estate. These affluent individuals seek for high-end properties with all the luxuries and conveniences they are accustomed to from overseas. Recent research also indicated that these people prioritize lively neighbourhoods, particularly those where both children and elderly can feel safe and comfortable. People are willing to pay a premium for luxury houses that provide these amenities so that they can feel secure and relaxed when relocating to the country. Undoubtedly, many high-end residences have access to exclusive clubs or spas that provide additional benefits to its affluent occupants.

The Millennial Way

In India, millennials account for 34% of the population. The tastes of this generation are transforming the landscape of luxury real estate and ushering in a new age of luxury living. When it comes to luxury real estate, they are more likely to pick metropolitan settings. Millennials are drawn to urban areas because of their convenience and variety, as well as the multitude of services they provide. The sorts of luxury facilities that millennials seek differ from those sought by earlier generations. For example, in their luxury homes, millennials value green energy and energy efficiency, as well as current technology such as smart home automation systems. They also frequently seek out luxury features such as high-end fitness centres and lavish pools.

Luxury residence, it seems, are the holy grail of the current real estate market. Premium homes provide unrivalled levels of comfort, convenience, and lifestyle, making them a desirable option for homebuyers seeking the finest. High-end real estate not only provides a one-of-a-kind lifestyle, but it also may provide a number of financial perks that appeal to both knowledgeable investors and homeowners. With the increased demand for luxury houses, now is the perfect moment to discover the numerous advantages they can provide any homeowner.

(By Sanju Bhadana, Managing Director at 4S Developers)