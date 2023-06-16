The rapid surge in Indian luxury real estate market in early 2023

The luxury real estate market in India has experienced a rapid surge in 2023, fueled by increasing demand from affluent buyers seeking high-end properties that provide modern amenities and exquisite designs. This shift towards a more contemporary, sophisticated, and luxurious lifestyle is driven by a surge in urbanization and increasing disposable incomes. The growth of the luxury real estate market in India is also a direct correlation of the changing lifestyle preferences of affluent buyers. Today, luxury homebuyers are looking for properties that reflect their personal style and taste, and they are willing to pay a premium for homes that offer unique designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and attention to detail.

The growth of the luxury real estate market is fueled by a few key factors. India’s economy has been growing at a rapid pace, with a projected growth rate of 7.5% in 2023. The rapid urbanization in India has also contributed to this growth, with more people moving to cities in search of better job opportunities, higher standards of living, and improved infrastructure. This growth has resulted in an increase in disposable income for many individuals, particularly in urban areas, where most luxury properties are located. This has enabled more people to afford luxury properties and has spurred the growth of the luxury real estate market.

With the increasing number of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs) in metropolitan cities in India, there are now significantly more families who are willing to spend top dollar to acquire luxurious properties that offer unparalleled amenities and conveniences. According to a report by Knight Frank, the number of HNIs in India is expected to grow by 63% between 2020 and 2025, reaching a total of 1,02,000 individuals. These individuals have a significant amount of disposable income and are willing to invest in premium properties that offer a high standard of living.

The surge in demand for luxury properties has led to an increase in prices, particularly in the major metropolitan areas like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai. However, despite the increase in prices, luxury real estate remains a popular investment option for HNIs in India. Many of these individuals see it as a way to diversify their investment portfolio, as well as a long-term asset that can provide significant returns.

Developers are responding to this trend by building high-end luxury properties that offer world-class amenities such as swimming pools, fitness centers, private elevators, infinity pools, landscaped gardens, smart home automation systems, and concierge services. To attract high-end buyers, these bespoke luxury homes offer a range of customization options and allow buyers to create a personalized living space that reflects their individuality.

One of the prime examples of such a development is DLF Limited’s premium luxury project, The Arbour, located in Gurugram. Since its launch in early 2023, The Arbour has received an overwhelming response from buyers, with most of the apartments selling out within a few weeks. The success of the project can be attributed to DLF’s reputation for quality construction and innovative design, as well as the increasing demand for luxury properties in India.

In conclusion, the rapid surge in the luxury real estate market in India is driven by several factors, such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle preferences of affluent buyers, and the increasing number of HNIs and UHNIs in metropolitan cities in the country. Developers are responding to this trend by building high-end luxury properties that offer world-class amenities, and DLF’s success with The Arbour has set a new benchmark for luxury living in India. The increasing demand for luxury properties in the country is expected to continue in the coming years, providing lucrative investment opportunities for developers and buyers alike.

(By Shashank Vashishtha, Executive Director – eXp India)