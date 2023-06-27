The prominence of architecture and design in Luxury Homes

Previously explanation of ‘LUXURY HOMES’ was mostly linked with the usage of expensive materials and amenities. ‘Architecture & Design’ helped us to critically analyze the spatial volume in terms of the inter-relationship of spaces, climate & topography, and local context along with materials & amenities in a logical way to deliver our ‘Dream Homes’. ‘Architecture & Design’ plays a very important role in creating our own ‘Luxury Residences’ which eventually gives us extreme personalized comfort along with a long-term ‘Valuable Asset’. This truly defines the in-depth meaning of ‘My Luxury Home’.

Some of the factors explained below help us make the asset more valuable in the long run.

Close To Nature & Vaastu

Ventilated and well-lit internal room spaces take care of Vaastu by giving no space to negative energies. Natural light and fresh air are always important factors to create mood effects of modern-day living, along with maintaining a healthy & germs-free internal environment for everyone.

Maximizing every Square Feet

‘Luxury Homes’ offer ample spaces along with the flexibility of usage for the owners not only in terms of basic needs but also with different kinds of usage. Thoughtfully handled, today’s Design already has the flexibility to modify internal spaces by knocking down internal walls to fit-to-suit to ‘Personalized Lifestyle’.

The introduction of some of the spaces like the Multipurpose room helps the end user to use the space as an office in post-pandemic situations. The same room can be used for various uses as an office for professionals, study room, music room, bedroom and so on…

Interiors also help to create a Fit-to-Suit ambiance, in terms of color, Lighting, Furniture Layouts, Artwork & Artifacts, Indoor plants etc.

Selection of Right Flooring

Selecting the right flooring is critical, as per the usage and overall look and feel of every room and space. Wooden flooring in bedrooms not only helps to reduce the development of static charges for the human body but also delivers a smooth and elegant feeling as part of one lifestyle.

The selection of different varieties of modern and good-looking Tiles in Toilets, Kitchen & Balconies along with unique design patterns helps us to create different mood spaces within the same house. Finally, the design and selection of the correct stone for flooring for large spaces creates an extreme expression of the richness and eventually makes it more valuable for potential buyers / owners.

Optimal Lighting

Lighting plays an important role, in the way our internal spaces express themselves, which adds immense value to luxury homes and helps to add positive energy to our daily life, energizing mood, comfort and happiness. Natural light is always desirable along with internal lighting, elevating a home’s aesthetic appeal. Large premium quality door window transparent glazing system, with reflective quality, provides ample natural light, along with good thermal comfort and indoor privacy, adding value to these kinds of luxury premises.

Importance of Kitchen Design

Kitchen layouts play a very important role in designing these Luxury Premium Homes. Choosing from an option of open and closed Kitchen Layouts within the same premises gives immense flexibility about one’s customized “own way of living style”. Functional layouts, good storage capability, Equipment & Accessories placement, and an option of a plug-in breakfast counter add a unique value to the lifestyle of modern-day living.

Transforming Outdoor Spaces into an Oasis of Relaxation and Comfort

Outdoor spaces can significantly enhance the value of a luxury home. Creative ways of using plants and accessories such as hammocks and small swings create an environment of relaxation and improved overall home appearance. The outdoor spaces should be designed to complement the overall architecture and Lifestyle of the end user. Outdoor spaces that offer privacy and a sense of exclusivity are more desirable to potential buyers.

Financial benefits, Investing in well-designed Luxury Homes

Investing in architecturally-designed luxury homes not only always adds financial benefits but also acts as a strong investment that delivers an immediate return. Well-designed luxury homes with elegant aesthetics and improved comfort attract much higher returns than any other properties. These types of luxury homes eventually become an asset to the end user, that can attract significant returns on a hard-earned investment.

(By Shantanu Mallick, Chief Architect, Elan Group. Views are personal)