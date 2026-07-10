Every month, your salary lands in your savings account, and gradually, your savings pile up there too. Many people leave amounts of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, or even more. They keep the money in their savings account believing that it is in the bank and is completely safe. But is safety alone enough? If your money is growing, but inflation is rising faster, the real value of your savings may actually be shrinking year after year. That is why keeping more money than necessary in a savings account for a long period can turn into one of your costliest financial mistakes.

What is a savings account really for?

A savings account is not unnecessary. It plays a vital role in everyone’s financial plan, whether for daily expenses, paying bills, or meeting a sudden need for cash. This is also its greatest strength. But not all savings serve the same purpose. Some money may be needed within days or months, while other money is meant for goals years away. The trouble starts when both types sit in the same place. A savings account offers convenience and instant access, but it is not built for long-term wealth creation. If a large sum stays parked there for years, its growth stays limited, and your overall wealth pays the price.

When does ‘safe’ start becoming a loss?

Money kept safely starts causing a loss the moment its return falls below the inflation rate. Today, most major banks pay around 2.5% annual interest on savings accounts, while long-term inflation has averaged between 5% and 6%. So while your bank balance grows slightly each year, the purchasing power of that money keeps slipping.

Amitabh Lara, Executive Director at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, says, “A savings account should be viewed as an emergency buffer of cash, which can be used for any short-term unplanned or emergency expenses.”

Lara adds, “Investors should therefore think beyond protecting their capital and focus on protecting their purchasing power.” Keeping money safe is not enough on its own; its purchasing power has to stay intact too. That is exactly why leaving excess funds in a savings account for years quietly turns into a hidden cost.

The real cost: inflation and the returns you give up

Inflation does not eat into your savings overnight, which is why most people miss it. Your bank balance keeps rising, so it looks like your savings are growing. The real question is different: will that same amount buy you the same things a few years from now?

Take Rs 10 lakh sitting in a savings account earning 2.5% a year. After 10 years, it grows to roughly Rs 12.8 lakh. On its own, that looks like healthy growth. But two comparisons change the picture entirely.

First, inflation. If prices rise at 6% a year over that decade, you would need close to Rs 17.9 lakh just to maintain your current standard of living, nearly Rs 5 lakh more than what your savings account gives you. Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, says: “The real test is not whether your savings have grown, but whether they have grown enough to meet the goal you had in mind.”

Second, opportunity cost, or what economists call the gain you never realised. Had the same Rs 10 lakh been invested in a diversified equity portfolio earning an average 12% a year, it could have grown to around Rs 31.1 lakh over the same 10 years, a difference of about Rs 18.3 lakh from what the savings account delivered. Scale the starting amount up to Rs 20 lakh, and that gap widens to roughly Rs 36.5 lakh.

Shetty offers a relatable example: a child’s education course that costs Rs 20 lakh today could cost considerably more in 10 years. If the savings meant to fund it grow only through a savings account’s interest, the final amount may fall short when the fees actually come due.

Lara notes, “Many investors underestimate how much a small difference in annual returns can add up over time.” He points out that investors often focus heavily on avoiding market volatility, when in the long run, the bigger cost is usually accepting returns that fail to outpace inflation.

So how much should you actually keep in a savings account?

There is no single number that works for everyone. Income levels, expenses, family situations and responsibilities all differ. But most financial experts agree on one principle: keep enough aside so that you never have to liquidate your investments in a crisis.

As a general rule, an emergency fund worth six to twelve months of essential expenses is considered prudent. If your job is stable, you can lean toward the lower end. If your income is irregular or your family responsibilities are significant, aim higher.

Lara and Shetty frame the exact number a little differently, which is worth keeping in mind rather than treating as a fixed rule. Lara suggests an emergency fund covering six to eight months of essential expenses, with only a small portion of it sitting in a savings account and the rest parked in liquid funds or fixed deposits, instruments that stay easily accessible while offering better returns. Shetty suggests six to twelve months as a good starting point, with a savings account holding only the money you are likely to need in the near future, not funds you will not touch for years.

Where should the rest of your money go?

Once your emergency fund is set aside, the question becomes where to put everything else, and the answer depends entirely on when you will need it. A single investment option does not suit every goal.

Money you might need within a year is best kept somewhere you can access quickly: liquid funds, money market funds, or short-term fixed deposits, alongside your savings account. Lara adds that investors in higher tax brackets might also consider arbitrage funds for this horizon, since they offer debt-like returns with equity-like tax treatment.

For money you will need in one to three years, options such as target maturity date funds, short-duration debt funds, or fixed deposits aim to deliver relatively better returns while keeping your capital safe.

For goals ten years or further away, Shetty says the money can be invested in options built to deliver stronger returns over time, since it would not be prudent to lock away funds you need sooner for that long.

This is really about giving each rupee a specific job. Lara suggests organising savings by investment horizon: funds needed within a year in debt instruments for easy liquidity, a balanced mix of equity and debt for medium-term goals, and up to 80% in equity for long-term goals such as retirement or a child’s education, to improve the odds of beating inflation and generating stronger returns.

As Shetty puts it, “You do not need every rupee to do the same job. Once each part of your savings has a purpose, deciding where to keep it becomes much simpler.”

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Summing up…

A savings account will always have a place in your financial plan, but it was never meant to be the whole plan. Its job is to give you cash when you need it fast, nothing more. The next time your bank balance crosses a number that makes you feel comfortable, ask a sharper question: how much of it is actually earmarked for something you will need in the next few months, and how much has simply been sitting there out of habit? Everything in the second bucket is money that could be working harder for you, without giving up the safety net you have already built.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment or financial advice. Returns, inflation and investment outcomes are based on assumptions and illustrations for explanatory purposes. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and liquidity needs, or consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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