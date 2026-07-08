If you have enough savings to clear your home loan ahead of the tenure, it’s worth asking yourself an important question: Could becoming debt-free actually leave you financially worse off?

Most people assume buying a house without a loan is the smartest financial decision. It feels financially secure as there are no EMIs, no interest payments and no debt. But buying a home outright also means putting all your savings into an asset that does not generate regular income or compound like a financial investment. While your home may appreciate over time, the money used to buy it loses the opportunity to earn returns elsewhere.

The decision, therefore, is not simply about avoiding debt; it is about whether borrowing at around 8.5% to 9% makes sense if the same money has the potential to earn around 12% invested in equity over the long term. Home loans also come with tax benefits under the old tax regime, reducing the effective cost of borrowing, an advantage that cash buyers do not get.

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The real cost of becoming debt-free too soon

Suppose someone has Rs 1 crore available to buy a Rs 1 crore house. Instead of paying the entire amount upfront, they choose to make a 20% down payment, take a home loan for the remaining amount at 8.5% for 20 years, and invest the money they did not use.

Assuming those investments earn 12% annually, this is how the two approaches compare, according to Manish Srivastava, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Criteria Scenario A: Buy Outright Scenario B: Home Loan + Invest the Rest Property price Rs 1,00,00,000 Rs 1,00,00,000 Down payment Rs 1,00,00,000 Rs 20,00,000 (20%) Stamp duty & registration (~7%) Rs 7,00,000 Rs 7,00,000 Loan processing fee (~0.5%) Nil Rs 40,000 Total upfront cash paid Rs 1,07,00,000 Rs 27,40,000 Money available to invest Rs 0 Rs 72,60,000 Total interest paid over 20 years Nil ~Rs 87,00,000 Tax benefit on interest* Nil ~Rs 10-12,00,000 Net interest cost Nil ~Rs 75,00,000 Value of investments after 20 years Rs 0 ~Rs 7,01,00,000 Final financial position House only House + portfolio worth Rs 7 crore

*Assumes the old tax regime, Rs 2 lakh annual interest deduction under Section 24(b) and a 30% tax bracket.

We can see that the home loan is not free. Even after accounting for the tax benefit, the borrower still pays roughly Rs 75 lakh in interest over 20 years. However, by not using the entire Rs 1 crore to buy the house, Rs 72.6 lakh remains invested. At a 12% annual return, that amount grows to around Rs 7 crore over the same period.

In both scenarios, the buyer owns the same house.

“The difference is that one buyer also builds a sizeable investment portfolio because the money was allowed to compound instead of being locked into the property from day one. The buyer who takes the home loan also continues to hold financial assets that can be used for emergencies, retirement or other goals. The buyer who pays entirely in cash has most of their wealth tied up in the house,” added Manish Srivastava.

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The hidden cost of avoiding a home loan

Avoiding a home loan can become financially inefficient when paying the entire property cost in cash leaves you with limited liquidity and little room to invest for the future. While owning a debt-free home offers peace of mind, it can also come with a significant opportunity cost if it means exhausting your savings.

A home purchase should not compromise your emergency fund or long-term financial goals. The right approach is to strike a balance between homeownership, maintaining adequate liquidity, and building wealth over time.

Why does being debt-free feel like the right choice?

For many people, owning a debt-free home is as much an emotional decision as a financial one. It offers a sense of security, stability, and freedom from monthly repayment obligations. That peace of mind can be valuable, even if it does not always maximise long-term wealth creation.

“Personal finance decisions are shaped by both numbers and behaviour. The right choice is one that balances financial efficiency with an individual’s comfort with debt, risk tolerance and long-term goals,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

The smart borrowing formula for homebuyers

A buyer may choose to make a reasonable down payment and invest the remaining capital in a diversified portfolio. Over a long investment horizon, those investments could generate returns that exceed the cost of borrowing.

However, this outcome is not guaranteed. It depends on the investor having a long-term perspective, the discipline to stay invested through market cycles, and realistic return expectations.

The right level of borrowing depends on factors such as income stability, repayment capacity, financial goals, and risk appetite.

A meaningful down payment can reduce borrowing costs, while retaining sufficient savings helps preserve liquidity for emergencies, investments and other financial goals.

“Borrowing too little may tie up excessive capital in a single asset, while borrowing too much can increase repayment stress. The ideal balance is one where the EMI remains comfortable without compromising long-term financial security,” said Adhil Shetty.

The decision should be based on individual financial goals, risk appetite, and repayment capacity rather than short-term market performance.

Look beyond home loan interest

Investors should compare the effective cost of the home loan, after considering any tax benefits available under the applicable tax regime, with the expected long-term post-tax returns from their investments. However, borrowing costs are relatively predictable, while investment returns are not.

“The comparison should therefore be based on conservative return assumptions rather than recent market performance. If expected long-term returns are comfortably higher than borrowing costs and the EMI remains affordable, maintaining investments while taking a home loan may be a financially efficient approach,” stated Adhil Shetty.

The costly mistake of going debt-free

One of the biggest mistakes homebuyers make is exhausting nearly all their savings to avoid taking a home loan. While the intention may be to eliminate debt, it can leave them with limited liquidity for emergencies, investments and future financial goals.

Homeownership also comes with ongoing expenses such as maintenance, repairs and insurance that need to be planned for. Another often overlooked factor is opportunity cost.

Money used to avoid borrowing could potentially have remained invested to support long-term wealth creation, provided it aligns with the buyer’s financial goals and risk appetite.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. The illustrations and return assumptions used are hypothetical and intended only to explain the concept of opportunity cost. Actual investment returns, home loan interest rates, tax benefits, and financial outcomes may vary based on market conditions and individual circumstances. Readers should consult a qualified financial adviser before making any borrowing or investment decisions.

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