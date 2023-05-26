The Future of Sustainable Real Estate: Delivering customer delight through smart amenities

The term ‘sustainable real estate’ has gained popularity recently and for good reason. The demand for homes and office spaces increases along with the growth of the global population. But this also means that the environment and its resources will be put under more stress. Sustainable real estate aims to address these challenges by providing eco-friendly solutions that reduce the carbon footprint of buildings.

Smart amenities are one component of sustainable real estate. These are components and operations inside a structure intended to increase occupant quality of life, cut down on waste, and improve energy efficiency. Here are some instances of intelligent amenities that can be added to sustainable real estate:

1. Energy-efficient lighting: LED lights can last up to 25 times longer than conventional incandescent bulbs and use significantly less energy. Additionally, they produce less heat, which results in lower summer cooling expenses.

2. Smart water fixtures: Showerheads, faucets, and toilets with low flow rates can all help you use less water overall. Installing rainwater harvesting systems can also aid in the collection and reuse of rainwater for uses other than drinking, such as flushing toilets and watering plants.

Also Read: Buying a new house? Be prepared for these 10 additional expenses

3. EV Charging points: India is turning into a booming market for the electric automotive industry. EVs are being used widely across the country for both commercial and personal purposes; hence adding EV chargers to your residential space gives it a smarter edge in this constantly developing world.

4. Smart electric fixtures: Automated systems that can adjust heating and cooling based on occupancy and weather conditions can significantly reduce energy waste. Smart thermostats can also be controlled remotely via smartphones, allowing occupants to optimise energy use even when they are away from the building. You can even control the lighting and other settings in your home even if you’re not physically present. Smart metres help you keep a regular track of your electricity consumption.

5. Green roofs and walls: Adding vegetation to roofs and walls can improve air quality, lower the heat island effect, and help regulate indoor temperature. Additionally, living near green spaces has many advantages for one’s health.

6. Smart waste management: Implementing recycling programs, using composting, and installing trash compactors can significantly reduce the amount of waste generated in a building.

The addition of smart amenities to sustainable real estate has numerous advantages for both the environment and the occupants. Water-saving fixtures can lower water bills, while energy-efficient lighting and intelligent heating and cooling systems can reduce utility costs. Smart waste management can lessen offensive odours and enhance cleanliness, while green roofs and walls can improve air quality, control temperature, and create a calming environment.

Future-proofing our real estate is essential, and giving customers modern amenities is a key step in accomplishing this. We can greatly reduce our carbon footprint, improve the standard of living for building occupants, and pave the way for a better, more sustainable future by integrating eco-friendly solutions into buildings.

(By Mohit Jajoo, CEO, Shubhashish Homes. Views are personal.)