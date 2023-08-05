The case for Fixed Deposit: Top reasons why FD is a smart choice in today’s portfolios

In a world captivated by the allure of high-risk, high-return investments, it is easy to overlook the importance of safety and stability in building a robust portfolio. The prevailing narrative often romanticizes the thrill of chasing astronomical gains while disregarding the potential pitfalls that come with such ventures. However, in an era of unprecedented market volatility, the need for a solid foundation of safe investments has never been more crucial.

Fixed Deposits (FDs) emerge as a smart choice, offering investors a reliable path to manage market volatility while embracing the convenience and accessibility of digital banking. In this article, I shed light on the significance of safe investments, debunk the myth that investments must be exciting, and showcase why FDs are a prudent choice in today’s portfolios.

The Myth of High Risk, High Return

The investment landscape is often portrayed as a rollercoaster ride, with investors seeking the next big opportunity that promises astronomical returns. However, this fixation on high-risk, high-return investments can overshadow the importance of preserving capital and safeguarding against market volatility. Investing need not be a high-stakes gamble; it should be a well-considered strategy that balances risk and reward. This is where safe investments, such as FDs, come into play.

The Case for Safe Investments

Safe investments act as a cornerstone of financial portfolios, providing stability, peace of mind, and consistent returns. While they may not offer the thrill of rapid gains, their enduring value lies in their ability to weather market volatility and preserve capital. Amidst the ups and downs of the market, safe investments offer a steady anchor that shields investors from potential losses and cushions the impact of economic uncertainties.

Fixed Deposits: A Smart Choice for Today’s Portfolios

Among the array of safe investment options, Fixed Deposits stand out as a time-tested and trusted avenue for wealth preservation. Traditionally associated with banks, FDs have evolved with the digital age, offering investors a convenient and accessible way to secure their financial future. Today, opening digital FDs across banks and corporates is possible without the need to open a savings account, making them more versatile and inclusive.

The Convenience of Digital FDs

The digital revolution has transformed the landscape of FDs, making them easier to access and manage. Opening digital FDs allows investors to bypass the cumbersome paperwork and lengthy branch visits, empowering them to initiate and monitor their investments from the comfort of their homes or on-the-go. This accessibility ensures that safe investments are no longer limited to a select few but can be embraced by a broader spectrum of investors, regardless of their geographic location or time constraints.

The Power of Choice and Flexibility

Digital FD platforms offer investors a range of options to tailor their investments to their specific needs and goals. From choosing the tenure of the deposit to comparing interest rates across multiple banks and corporates, investors have the flexibility to optimize their returns while mitigating risk. This ability to make informed decisions puts the power back in the hands of the investor, enabling them to create a portfolio that strikes the perfect balance between stability and growth.

Managing Market Volatility

Market volatility can send shockwaves through even the most resilient portfolios. In such times, safe investments like FDs act as a reliable buffer, providing a steady stream of income and capital preservation. By allocating a portion of their portfolio to FDs, investors create a safety net that helps manage the impact of sudden market downturns and economic uncertainties. This balanced approach allows investors to weather storms while maintaining the potential for long-term growth through other investment avenues.

Embracing Safe Investments for a Brighter Future

In an investment landscape that often glamorizes high-risk ventures, it is essential to recognize the immense value of safe investments.

This column has been written by Akshar Shah, Founder, Fixed Invest. Views expressed are personal