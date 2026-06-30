For years, one rule of personal finance was treated as gospel: keep six months of expenses in an emergency fund, just in case you lose your job. It’s still the advice you’ll hear most often today. But the job market that rule was built for doesn’t quite exist anymore.

Industry observers point to repeated rounds of layoffs in the IT sector in recent years, startups trimming their teams, and a broader slowdown in hiring across companies.

The result – for many professionals, finding a new job is taking longer than it used to. Which raises the real question — is six months of savings still enough of a cushion, or has the goalpost moved?

Experts say there’s no single answer. How big your emergency fund needs to be today depends on how secure your job is, how much your family spends on essentials each month, and how long a job search in your field is likely to take.

“The six-month rule remains a useful starting point, but today’s job market calls for greater flexibility,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO and Co-founder, BankBazaar.

Not everyone thinks the old rule needs an overhaul, though. “Maintaining an emergency fund equivalent to six months of expenses continues to be a relevant and reasonable approach to financial planning,” says Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

So the real question isn’t whether the six-month rule is right or wrong in general. It’s whether it fits your job and your specific financial responsibilities.

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Where did the six-month rule come from?

The figure isn’t arbitrary. Picture someone who suddenly loses their job. Their income stops, but their expenses don’t — rent or EMIs still need to be paid, school fees are still due, and electricity bills and groceries don’t pause for anyone.

That’s the gap an emergency fund is meant to bridge: enough savings to cover essentials for a few months while you look for the next job, without being forced to break investments or borrow at high interest.

“An emergency fund is maintained to meet expenses and payment obligations in the event of a job loss or interruption of regular income,” says Gibin John. The original six-month figure assumed that, under normal circumstances, most people could find a new income source within a few months.

That assumption is being tested. Layoffs have picked up in certain sectors, companies are leaning harder into cost-cutting, and experienced professionals are often taking longer to land their next role than they did a few years ago. Which is why planners are moving away from a single number that applies to everyone — job security and family responsibilities now matter just as much as the calendar.

Job stability, not salary, should set the size of your fund

“The size of an emergency fund should ideally be decided based on income stability rather than income level,” says Adhil Shetty. He points out that government employees generally have far greater job security, so for them, six months of essential expenses can still serve as a reasonable benchmark.

For those in the private sector — IT, startups, or any industry prone to periodic layoffs — Shetty suggests aiming higher: 9 to 12 months of essential expenses. “In general, the less predictable the income, the larger the emergency fund should be,” he says.

Gibin John frames it similarly: “The six-month emergency fund benchmark is primarily intended for individuals with less secure employment, such as those working in private companies, startups, or industries with higher job-loss risk.”

In short: the more uncertain your income, the bigger your cushion should be. If your job is genuinely secure, the priority shifts from stockpiling cash to simply reviewing your numbers regularly.

Base it on expenses, not your paycheck

A common mistake is sizing an emergency fund off salary — if you earn ₹1 lakh a month, the assumption goes, you need ₹6 lakh saved. Experts say this overshoots or undershoots the real need, because an emergency fund isn’t meant to replace your full income. It’s meant to cover what you can’t avoid spending.

That means building the number around essential monthly costs, which typically include house rent or home loan EMI; rations and daily essentials; electricity, water, and other utility bills; health and life insurance premiums; children’s school fees; essential medications and health-related costs; and eating out, vacations, and shopping, on the other hand, can be paused if money gets tight.

“The calculation of an emergency fund should primarily be based on essential living expenses and unavoidable payment obligations. It should not be based on the amount of income a person earns,” says Gibin John. Shetty agrees: salary often includes bonuses and incentives that vanish the moment a job ends, so calculating off salary can leave you with a fund that’s either too large or too small for what you’d actually need.

The simplest approach: list out the expenses you cannot stop paying no matter what, and build your fund around that list.

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Your responsibilities change the math

No two households carry the same obligations, which is exactly why a single emergency-fund number can’t work for everyone. Someone living alone in a rented flat and someone supporting EMIs, school fees, and a parent’s medical costs need very different cushions, even at the same salary.

“Begin by identifying the financial commitments that would continue even if your income stopped unexpectedly. Home loan EMIs, household expenses, school or college fees, insurance premiums, and essential utility bills should all form part of the calculation,” says Shetty. He adds that out-of-pocket medical costs deserve a place on that list too: “It is equally important to account for potential out-of-pocket medical expenses, even if adequate health insurance is already in place.”

Family responsibilities also tend to grow over time, which is why Gibin John recommends treating the fund as a living number rather than a one-time calculation:

“Individuals should review and reconcile their emergency fund periodically, preferably on an annual basis, to ensure that it remains aligned with their current essential living expenses and financial obligations.” An emergency fund set up six years ago, before a higher EMI or a child’s rising school fees, is unlikely to still be the right number today.

What an emergency fund is actually for

An emergency fund isn’t a stash of money sitting idle — its real job is to keep you from making bad financial decisions under pressure. Lose a job without one, and the common fallback is liquidating investments early or reaching for high-interest credit cards and personal loans, both of which deepen the hole rather than fixing it.

“A larger emergency fund also gives people greater flexibility to search for a suitable role without immediate financial pressure,” says Shetty. Gibin John makes a similar point about scope: “The purpose of an emergency fund is not to replace the entire income of an individual but to ensure that essential expenses and financial obligations can continue to be met during a period of financial uncertainty.”

Think of it as a safety net, not an investment — its value isn’t in growing your money, but in being there at exactly the moment you need it.

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Summing up…

The six-month rule isn’t dead, but it’s no longer a default. If your job is stable, your income is steady, and your responsibilities are limited, six months of essential expenses can still hold up. If you’re in a layoff-prone sector, your career might involve longer job searches, or you’re carrying a home loan, school fees, or other major commitments, 9 to 12 months is the safer target.

There’s no fixed formula that works for everyone — only your job, your income stability, and your family’s needs. What matters most is not treating the fund as something you set up once and forget. Revisit it every year, and adjust it as your life does.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on expert opinions. The ideal size of an emergency fund varies depending on an individual’s income stability, financial commitments, family responsibilities and risk profile. Readers should assess their own financial situation or consult a qualified financial adviser before making any financial decisions.

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