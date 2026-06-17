In the previous edition of ‘Invest Smart‘, we looked at how inflation can quietly erode the real returns from fixed deposits, highlighting why a growing bank balance does not always translate into growing wealth. This week, we take that conversation a step further. After all, financial well-being cannot be measured by the performance of a single investment. The more important question is: how financially healthy is your family overall? The answer lies in a handful of key numbers that reveal whether you are merely earning and investing, or genuinely becoming financially stronger year after year.

If I were to ask you what your monthly salary is, you could likely tell me immediately. You would also know how much money is in your bank account. If you invest in mutual funds, you would probably recall the returns generated over the past year.

But what if I asked: What is your total net worth? If you lost your job, for how many months could your family manage without an income? Are you on the right track for retirement?

It is quite possible that answering these questions is not easy.

We regularly monitor our physical health. Doctors assess our well-being using indicators like blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. Yet, when it comes to financial health, most people never undergo any such check-up.

The result is that despite having a good income, many families find themselves in a financially vulnerable position. Conversely, some people build a strong financial foundation despite a relatively modest income.

This is why every family should assess its financial standing at least once a year based on five key indicators. Think of them as your annual financial report card—five questions that, once answered, tell you not just whether you are earning money, but whether you are becoming financially stronger. By the end of this piece, you will know exactly what those five questions are and how to answer them.

A rising income does not guarantee financial strength

In recent years, awareness regarding salaries, investments, and financial products has grown in India. The number of people investing in SIPs has reached record levels, and the mutual fund industry’s asset base continues to expand.

Despite this, an interesting paradox emerges. As incomes rise, spending on lifestyle often escalates rapidly. Bigger cars, larger homes, more frequent vacations, and mounting EMIs frequently consume a significant portion of that increased income—a phenomenon financial planners call “lifestyle inflation.”

“Do not save what is left after spending; spend what is left after saving,” says Warren Buffett.

Financial success is determined not merely by how much you earn, but by how you manage your money. That is why a person’s net worth, savings habits, debt levels, and preparedness for the future matter far more than their salary alone.

Let us now understand the five financial indicators that can reflect your true financial position.

Financial indicator #1: Net worth — are you truly getting richer?

Most people focus on income. If their salary rises each year, it feels like their financial situation is improving. However, the best measure of an individual’s or family’s true progress is not income—it is net worth.

Simply put, net worth is: Total Assets – Total Liabilities

Assets include a house, land plots, bank deposits, mutual funds, stocks, PPF, EPF, and other investments. Liabilities include home loans, car loans, personal loans, credit card dues, and other debts.

Consider two people with an annual income of Rs 25 lakh. The first owns a house worth Rs 1 crore but has an outstanding home loan of Rs 80 lakh. The second has investments worth Rs 40 lakh and carries no debt. Their incomes are identical, but their financial situations could not be more different.

In his book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki wrote that the wealthy focus on buying assets, whereas many people spend money on things that eventually become a financial burden. Whether or not one agrees with every aspect of his framework, the core principle holds: in the long run, wealth creation forms the foundation of financial strength.

ALSO READ How a 5% inflation rate is turning fixed deposits into a losing bet for wealth creation

How do you track your net worth?

You do not need complex software. A simple Excel sheet or notebook will suffice. Once a year:

-Add up the current value of all investments

-Add up bank balances and other savings

-Subtract all debts and outstanding dues

-The resulting figure is your net worth.

What should you focus on?

There is no universal target. A net worth of ₹30 lakh might be excellent for one family and insufficient for another. What matters is whether this figure is increasing year by year.

If your income is rising but your net worth is not, expenses or debt are likely holding back your financial progress.

Many people earn well throughout their lives yet fail to build substantial wealth. Others build a strong net worth through disciplined saving and investing despite a limited income. That is why every financial health assessment should begin with one question: What is my total net worth today, and how has it changed compared to last year?

Financial indicator #2: Savings rate — what portion of your earnings are you saving?

In the world of investing, there is much talk about returns — which fund is delivering 15%, which stock doubled in value. Yet one question receives far less attention: what portion of your income are you actually saving?

The savings rate is the share of your total income allocated to savings and investments rather than spending:

Savings Rate = Total Annual Savings ÷ Total Annual Income × 100

For instance, if a person has an annual income of Rs 12 lakh and saves Rs 2.4 lakh over the year, their savings rate is 20%.

Why does this matter more than returns?

Your savings rate often has a greater impact on long-term wealth than investment returns, especially in the early years. If one person invests Rs 5,000 per month while another invests Rs 10,000, the second person may build a substantially larger corpus over time—even if their returns are slightly lower.

What should the savings rate be?

There is no single answer—it depends on income, age, and family responsibilities. However, many financial planners use the following as a rough guide:

Less than 10%: cause for concern

15–20%: considered good

25% or higher: positions a family well for long-term wealth creation

Rather than comparing yourself to others, focus on improving your own savings rate year after year.

If net worth tells you where you stand today, the savings rate tells you the direction in which you are heading. A low savings rate despite a high income is a warning sign. A family that saves regularly—even with a modest income—can build a strong financial position over time.

Financial indicator #3: Emergency fund coverage — how long can your family sustain itself?

The COVID-19 pandemic taught the world a hard lesson: income is not always guaranteed. Many people lost their jobs, businesses were disrupted, and families faced sudden surges in medical expenses. During such times, it became clear that a good income is not enough—what matters is how prepared you are when things go wrong.

An emergency fund is a pool of money set aside specifically to cover family expenses during unforeseen situations—job loss, serious illness, an accident, or a sudden cessation of income. But simply having an emergency fund is not enough. The real question is: how long can it support your family?

How do you measure it?

Emergency Fund Coverage = Total Emergency Fund ÷ Monthly Expenses

Suppose your family’s monthly expenses are ₹50,000 and you have ₹6 lakh set aside. Your emergency fund covers approximately 12 months of expenses. That duration is your emergency fund coverage.

How much coverage should you aim for?

Salaried individuals: 6 months of expenses is a solid starting goal

Single-income households: 9–12 months is considered a safe target

Self-employed or business owners: a larger buffer is advisable given more volatile income

Where should the money be kept?

The purpose of an emergency fund is security, not returns. It must be readily available when needed. Financial planners generally recommend keeping it in savings accounts, fixed deposits, or liquid funds.

A common mistake is treating mutual funds, stocks, or PPF as an emergency fund. During a crisis, markets may be down or certain investments may not be immediately accessible. Emergency funds are not investments—they are a financial safety net.

If net worth reflects your assets and the savings rate reflects your habits, emergency fund coverage is a test of your financial resilience—a measure of how prepared you are to absorb sudden life shocks without panic.

Financial indicator #4: Debt burden — what portion of your income goes towards EMIs?

Here is a scenario many families recognise: a household with a solid combined income, a growing investment portfolio—and yet, a persistent sense that money is always tight. The culprit is often debt.

Borrowing has become easier in India. Home loans, car loans, personal loans, credit cards, and Buy Now Pay Later schemes have made it simple to fulfill needs and desires quickly. Some debt—like a home loan taken to build a long-term asset—can be reasonable. The problem arises when the total debt burden becomes disproportionate to income.

That is why it is not enough to look at how much you owe in absolute terms. What matters more is what proportion of your monthly income goes toward repaying that debt.

How do you measure it?

EMI-to-Income Ratio = Total Monthly EMIs ÷ Monthly Income × 100

If your monthly income is ₹1 lakh and your total EMIs across all loans come to ₹35,000, your EMI-to-income ratio is 35%.

What is an acceptable level?

Up to 30%: generally comfortable

30–40%: warrants caution

Above 40%: can create meaningful financial pressure for most families

Good debt vs. bad debt

Not all debt carries the same risk. A home loan or education loan can contribute to building assets or increasing future income. High-interest personal loans, growing credit card balances, and debt taken for consumption, on the other hand, can quietly erode your financial position over time.

“A large part of financial success lies in avoiding major mistakes,” said Charlie Munger.

Warning signs worth noting: if you have no savings left after paying EMIs, cannot pay your credit card balance in full each month, or must repeatedly borrow to cover new expenses—your financial structure may be under strain.

Debt burden is the pressure gauge of your financial life. Even strong earners with solid investments can struggle financially if a large portion of their income is already committed to repayments before the month begins.

Financial indicator #5: Retirement readiness — is your future heading in the right direction?

Most investors know their portfolio returns. They are aware if a mutual fund grew by 12% or 18% last year. Yet there is one question surprisingly few can answer: Am I on track for retirement?

Today, more people are investing via SIPs than ever before, and contributions to EPF, PPF, NPS, and mutual funds have risen. The problem is not that people are not investing. The problem is that most do not know what they are investing towards.

Many start a SIP of Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 but never assess how much they will actually need at the time of retirement. A fund growing at 15% per year sounds impressive—but if your retirement goal is Rs 5 crore and you currently have Rs 25 lakh, a focus on returns alone can be dangerously misleading.

How do you measure retirement readiness?

Retirement Progress = Current Corpus ÷ Estimated Retirement Goal × 100

If you estimate needing ₹3 crore and currently have ₹60 lakh, you are 20% of the way to your goal. This simple ratio tells you exactly how far you are from your destination—something a return percentage alone cannot tell you.

The three challenges that make retirement planning complex

Inflation: Monthly expenses of ₹50,000 today could multiply several times over the next 20–25 years. Retirement planning must account not just for current spending but for the cost of living decades from now.

Longevity: Life expectancy in India is rising steadily. You may need your retirement corpus to last 20–30 years after you stop working—possibly longer.

Healthcare: Medical costs tend to rise sharply with age. Specific provisions for healthcare within a retirement plan are not optional—they are essential.

Three questions to ask yourself every year

-What is my retirement goal in today’s terms?

-How large a corpus have I built so far?

-Am I on track to get there?

Without answers to these questions, retirement planning remains incomplete regardless of how much is being invested.

“By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” — Benjamin Franklin

Those who begin assessing retirement readiness early enjoy one significant advantage: time to course-correct. A shortfall identified at 35 is very different from one identified at 55.

How to view these 5 indicators together

So far, we have discussed five distinct indicators. But viewing them in isolation does not provide the full picture—and that is precisely the point. A doctor does not declare a patient healthy or unhealthy based on blood pressure alone. They also check blood sugar, cholesterol, weight, and other markers. Financial health works the same way.

Consider three common scenarios:

A person with strong net worth but no emergency fund may appear affluent on paper yet face serious trouble in the event of sudden job loss or a major medical expense.

Someone saving well but carrying a high EMI burden will find their future financial progress constrained—even if their investments are performing.

A family with ample savings, a solid emergency fund, and low debt but no concrete retirement plan has secured their present but left their future uncertain.

Financial health is not determined by a single figure. It is shaped by the balance across all five indicators.

Your annual financial report card

Once a year—on your birthday, at the start of the financial year, or any date you choose—write down the answers to these five questions:

By how much has my net worth grown compared to last year?

What percentage of my income is going into savings and investments?

If my income were to stop, for how many months could my family manage comfortably?

What portion of my monthly income goes toward EMIs?

Am I getting closer to my retirement goal?

If you can answer all five, you are in a far better position than most. Not because the numbers are perfect—they rarely are—but because you understand where you stand.

What if one indicator is weak?

It is not essential for all five to be strong simultaneously. You might have a healthy savings rate yet a small emergency fund. Your net worth may be solid while retirement planning lags behind. That is fine. The goal of this exercise is not perfection—it is early identification. Minor financial gaps, caught in time, are manageable. Left unexamined, they compound.

Conclusion: Track less, but track the right things

There is no shortage of financial information. Every day brings news about markets, interest rates, gold prices, and fund returns. Yet amidst all of it, most people overlook the five numbers that best reflect their actual financial position.

Your salary, your bank balance, or the return on a single mutual fund do not tell your complete financial story. That story is written across five indicators: your net worth, savings rate, emergency fund coverage, debt burden, and retirement readiness.

Tracking these five figures once a year does not take long—but it can fundamentally change how you relate to your own finances. Not just as an investor chasing returns, but as someone who understands where they stand today and where they are headed.

Financial success is not merely about earning more. It is about securing your family today and preparing for the future with clarity and confidence. And that, perhaps, is the true hallmark of financial health.

Disclaimer: The calculations, examples and benchmarks mentioned in this article are for illustrative and educational purposes only. Financial goals, income levels, expenses, risk appetite and family responsibilities vary from person to person. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment or financial planning decisions.

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