  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 73
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 114
    BJP 109
    BSP 2
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 68
    BJP 15
    JCC 7
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Term deposit share in bank deposits bounced back to 42 pct this financial year

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 2:28 AM

The share of term deposits in banks’ incremental deposits bounced back to 41.8% in 2017-18 from 19.1% in 2016-17 as the psychological impact of demonetisation on saving behaviour wore off.

During FY18, the growth of savings deposits remained robust, indicating a lagged impact of the note ban exercise on depositors’ preferences, the central bank observed.

The share of term deposits in banks’ incremental deposits bounced back to 41.8% in 2017-18 from 19.1% in 2016-17 as the psychological impact of demonetisation on saving behaviour wore off, showed data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin for December.

In an article titled ‘Post-Demonetisation Patterns of Deposits with Scheduled Commercial Banks: 2016-17 and 2017-18’, the RBI stated that bank deposits generally tend to move in tandem with economic activity. “Since 2010-11, this association appears to have become closer, pointing to the role of branch expansion and financial inclusion in formalising savings into the banking system. In 2016-17, however, a distinct deviation from this co-movement was observed, when an overwhelming share (66.2%) of incremental deposits took the form of savings deposits in sharp contrast to the average share of 27.5% during the 15-year period 2001-2016,” the RBI noted in the article.

Correspondingly, term deposits constituted less than 20% of incremental deposits against an average share of around 63% during 2001-16.

During FY18, the growth of savings deposits remained robust, indicating a lagged impact of the note ban exercise on depositors’ preferences, the central bank observed.

At the same time, despite the demonetisation-driven jump, aggregate deposit growth moderated during 2016-18 in relation to the pre-demonetisation years. This development was a result of two factors which were simultaneously at work. One was a sharp reduction in inter-bank deposits, reflecting improved cash management by banks on the back of the real-time funds transfer technology, introduced in 2013-14. Second, the redemption of foreign currency non-resident [FCNR(B)] swaps — contracted in 2013 during the taper tantrum — produced a contraction in non-resident deposits in the second half of FY17.

These began to get recouped in FY18. As a result, the share of the financial sector in bank deposits dropped to 5.9% in March 2018 from 10% in March 2013.

The article also noted that private banks mobilised more deposits than public sector banks in FY18. “During demonetisation, private sector banks increased their share in the deposits of governments, households and the financial sector. PSBs held over 80% of the government sector deposits, but a portion of government sector deposits moved to private sector banks in 2016-18,” the RBI said in the article.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Term deposit share in bank deposits bounced back to 42 pct this financial year
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition