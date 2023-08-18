Are you planning to rent a property from a landlord who is a non-resident Indian (NRI)? If you are, there are certain rules you need to be aware of. First and foremost, it is important to ensure that your landlord has appointed a representative in India who can act on his or her behalf in case of any legal or maintenance issues. Additionally, make sure you have a clear and detailed rental agreement in place that outlines the terms and conditions of your tenancy. This should include information on rent payments, security deposits, and any other fees or charges that may apply.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar. com, says, “Anyone who pays rent must know the requirements if the landlord is an NRI. Simply paying rent on time may not be enough to comply with Indian income tax laws. You must also identify if your landlord qualifies as an NRI. There are many other obligations that you must fulfil, and failure to comply can result in monetary and legal consequences.”

It is also advisable to keep a record of all communication with your landlord and his representative, including emails, letters, and phone calls. To ensure a smooth tenant-landlord relationship, here’s what you must do if your landlord is an NRI:

Deduct TDS on the rent

When you rent a property from an NRI landlord in India, you are required to deduct TDS on the rent you pay. The TDS rate for rental income of an NRI is 31.2%. You can deduct TDS by filing Form 16A with the Income Tax Department.

Obtaining a TAN number

A TAN number is a tax deduction and collection account number that is required for deducting TDS on rent payments. You can apply for a TAN number online at the NSDL website.

The rental proceeds must be paid to the NRI landlord’s NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) account. An NRO account is a designated bank account tailored for NRIs to manage their Indian income, such as rent, dividends, and pensions. It allows NRIs to hold and manage earnings and investments in Indian rupees, while also facilitating easy repatriation of funds abroad.

You may have to pay the TDS even if the rent is paid in instalments. This is because the TDS is calculated on the total rent amount, not on the amount paid each month.

Shetty explains, “An NRO account offers a convenient platform for financial transactions and enables compliance with tax regulations. They are subject to specific rules and regulations, ensuring seamless management of income and expenses for NRIs while residing overseas.”

Issuing a TDS certificate

Within 15 days of the end of each quarter, you must issue a TDS certificate to the NRI landlord in Form 16A. This certificate will be used by the landlord to file income tax returns.

You are responsible for keeping the property in good condition and making any necessary repairs. You should also report any maintenance issues to the landlord promptly. You are responsible for any damage that you cause to the property. This includes damage to the walls, furniture, appliances, etc.

Rental agreement

Make sure that you follow all of the terms of the rental agreement. It Have all the terms and conditions incorporated in the agreement to avoid any dispute later. The NRI landlord may not be able to visit the property as often as a local landlord. So you have to be more proactive in reporting any maintenance issues.