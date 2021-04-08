Technology redefining real estate paradigms in India

Amid the proliferation of emerging technologies, push by the government and path-breaking initiatives by developers, technology will continue to disrupt real estate and will be an enabler to boosting customer experience.

Technology has redefined almost every sector and industry, and real estate is no exception. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digitization and disrupted conventional business models. Amid work from home, technology has emerged as a panacea to sustain the momentum. Face-to-face meetings have paved the way for virtual sessions over Skype and Zoom; in-store shopping has given way to video shopping-commerce. In real estate, developers are increasingly leveraging technology to boost customer experiences, build a strong brand recall and intensify customer engagement.

Keeping pace with digitization, the Krisumi Corporation, India’s first Indo-Japanese joint venture in real estate, recently organized a one-of-a-kind webinar that witnessed an overwhelming participation of approximately 2000 delegates in the Indian real estate ecosystem. It focused on the ‘New Age’ experiences of homebuyers in Indian real estate with an objective to bring all stakeholders on a single platform.

The webinar also featured a 360-degree immersive film on the actual sample apartment of their flagship project, Krisumi Waterfall Residences. It has been conceived and created by the acclaimed image-makers Hardev Singh and Harmeet Singh of legendary Hardev Singh Photography. The film also depicted Krisumi’s core philosophy of amalgamating Japanese design, architecture and landscaping, and Indian aesthetics to create a unique design identity. The immersive film lets you take a 360-degree view of the actual sample apartment of waterfall residences sitting anywhere.

In his keynote address, Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with Sumitomo Corporation, a reputed Japanese conglomerate, with a common vision to redefine the standards in Indian real estate. Sumitomo Corporation is a global giant embodying quality and diligence as its core philosophy. We are confident that our product – one of the finest in the market – will speak for itself.”

Takahiro Yamazaki, Co-CEO and Director, Sumitomo Corporation, highlighted the successful track record of Sumitomo Corporation in delivering over 300 projects to date and expressed confidence in the project living up to the consumers’ expectations.

“Sumitomo Corporation is a reputed name and has successfully delivered over 300 projects over the world. The Indian consumer today has global exposure. Sumitomo Corporation leverages best-in-class expertise to deliver the best quality product. We have collaborated with Nikken Sekkei, one of the largest design firms in Japan. I am confident that this kind of design and construction techniques will make it a world-class product in India,” said Takahiro Yamazaki, Co-CEO and Director, Sumitomo Corporation.

The project, Krisumi Waterfall Residences, amalgamates the Japanese design concepts to cater to modern and discerning Indian customers. The master plan and architectural design has been developed by renowned and world’s second-largest Japanese design firm ‘Nikken Sekkei’ of ‘The Tokyo Sky Tree’ fame.

