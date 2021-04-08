  • MORE MARKET STATS

Technology redefining real estate paradigms in India

By: |
April 8, 2021 2:06 PM

In real estate, developers are increasingly leveraging technology to boost customer experiences, build a strong brand recall and intensify customer engagement.

Amid the proliferation of emerging technologies, push by the government and path-breaking initiatives by developers, technology will continue to disrupt real estate and will be an enabler to boosting customer experience.

Technology has redefined almost every sector and industry, and real estate is no exception. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digitization and disrupted conventional business models. Amid work from home, technology has emerged as a panacea to sustain the momentum. Face-to-face meetings have paved the way for virtual sessions over Skype and Zoom; in-store shopping has given way to video shopping-commerce. In real estate, developers are increasingly leveraging technology to boost customer experiences, build a strong brand recall and intensify customer engagement.

Keeping pace with digitization, the Krisumi Corporation, India’s first Indo-Japanese joint venture in real estate, recently organized a one-of-a-kind webinar that witnessed an overwhelming participation of approximately 2000 delegates in the Indian real estate ecosystem. It focused on the ‘New Age’ experiences of homebuyers in Indian real estate with an objective to bring all stakeholders on a single platform.

Related News

The webinar also featured a 360-degree immersive film on the actual sample apartment of their flagship project, Krisumi Waterfall Residences. It has been conceived and created by the acclaimed image-makers Hardev Singh and Harmeet Singh of legendary Hardev Singh Photography. The film also depicted Krisumi’s core philosophy of amalgamating Japanese design, architecture and landscaping, and Indian aesthetics to create a unique design identity. The immersive film lets you take a 360-degree view of the actual sample apartment of waterfall residences sitting anywhere.

In his keynote address, Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with Sumitomo Corporation, a reputed Japanese conglomerate, with a common vision to redefine the standards in Indian real estate. Sumitomo Corporation is a global giant embodying quality and diligence as its core philosophy. We are confident that our product – one of the finest in the market – will speak for itself.”

Takahiro Yamazaki, Co-CEO and Director, Sumitomo Corporation, highlighted the successful track record of Sumitomo Corporation in delivering over 300 projects to date and expressed confidence in the project living up to the consumers’ expectations.

“Sumitomo Corporation is a reputed name and has successfully delivered over 300 projects over the world. The Indian consumer today has global exposure. Sumitomo Corporation leverages best-in-class expertise to deliver the best quality product. We have collaborated with Nikken Sekkei, one of the largest design firms in Japan. I am confident that this kind of design and construction techniques will make it a world-class product in India,” said Takahiro Yamazaki, Co-CEO and Director, Sumitomo Corporation.

The project, Krisumi Waterfall Residences, amalgamates the Japanese design concepts to cater to modern and discerning Indian customers. The master plan and architectural design has been developed by renowned and world’s second-largest Japanese design firm ‘Nikken Sekkei’ of ‘The Tokyo Sky Tree’ fame.

Amid the proliferation of emerging technologies, push by the government and path-breaking initiatives by developers, technology will continue to disrupt real estate and will be an enabler to boosting customer experience.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Technology redefining real estate paradigms in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Home sales rise 12% in Jan-March quarter amid stamp duty, home loan rate cuts: Report
2Equity Fund or Debt Fund: Which is better while investing for financial freedom?
310 banks currently offering the highest interest rates on fixed deposits