Technology and workplaces of the future

The workplace as we knew it as youngsters has changed drastically in the last few years. Today, they are the primary spot for socializing amongst working professionals. It helps them to reduce stress, enhance productivity, and improve/ smoothen teamwork. Both employers and employees understand the importance of the workplace. Hence, with an aim to enhance the latter group’s experience, companies have equipped workplaces, including co-working ones, with the latest technologies.

From a broader perspective, technology has become an integral part of the modern workplace. Taking the benefit of the doubt, I suggest that technology has become the driving force behind every successful business in the country as well as in the world. So, what are the areas where technology is playing a crucial role? The answer would be everywhere. From customer management software to virtual meetings to the key cards that allow individuals to access different segments of the workplace, technology is present at every nook and corner of today’s workplace.

The past few years of the global health crisis have seen some of these tools put to use as a way for companies to continue to function smoothly when the teams are not sharing the same physical space. With the increased adoption of hybrid or remote working models, technology has empowered working professionals to communicate, collaborate and function effectively, despite their physical locations.

Keeping the same in mind, co-working spaces have also adopted modern technologies on a wider scale, allowing companies to execute their hybrid work strategies.

Also Read: Should you use your PF kitty to clear home loan?

Introduction of technology at the workplace

The introduction of technology at the workplace can be traced back to the early 1970s, when the first microcomputers were installed in the small business sector. Because of this addition, small businesses were able to compete with large corporate entities by analysing business data.

The introduction of the internet in the 1990s kicked things into high gear. What was unthinkable a few decades ago, businesses can now be able to reach out to a wider audience and share bulk data/information with suppliers, partners, and customers spread across parts of the country.

Technology in the workplace and its advantages

Technology has crept into almost every aspect of how we do business today. It’s my observation, but what was once a part of a sci-fi movie, has become our reality. Technology capabilities such as effortless video conferencing, AI-enabled logistics and solutions, automated customer service, and machine learning-based operations would have seemed unfeasible around a decade ago—but today they are topics of every discussion.

Just as the inventions of the industrial revolution catapulted productivity, having access to industry 4.0 has allowed today’s firms to work with more agility, flexibility, and efficiency, while staying ahead of their competitors. In other words, tech-based solutions have made working more convenient.

During the past few years, especially during the period of the global health crisis, we’ve already witnessed how these new-age digital solutions have smoothened and expedited the recruitment process in companies across industries. But the benefits of these solutions reach beyond the HR department. With the wider adoption of digital solutions, technology is getting more sophisticated day by day. Hence, companies today are better positioned to secure their data from any kind of malicious attack.

Use of technology in the innovation of Co-working Sector

Over the years with the use of advanced and cutting-edge technologies the co-working segment has witnessed a more organized and streamlined work environment. Personalizing the pricing, according to the need of a client is a very innovative idea embraced by the co-working players. One can create small packages for different needs. This is a great way to reach out to more clients and brand your co-working space as a place of innovative solutions. One more interesting innovation is that nowadays a lot of co-working spaces are using virtual reality to enhance and simplify the working process.

Finally, nobody can comment on where technology will go in the coming years. But it is evident that it has become an integral part of our workplaces. The pandemic has further underlined its importance. Today, businesses, despite their size, have adopted technology on a larger scale. This adoption of technology has helped smaller firms compete with the sharks (mega firms) in their industry, allowing them to reach a much wider customer base.

(By Arjun Gulati, Co-Founder, Easydesq)