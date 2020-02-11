Techies and Coders take note: Devise UPI solution for Realme PaySa and win Rs 10 lakh

Cash rewards of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh have also been put up for the winner and the runner up of the hackathon.

The newest entrant in the digital payment arena Realme PaySa has thrown open a hackathon for all techies and coders to come up with a most satisfying and promising UPI solution which will eventually be adopted by PaySa on its interface. Cash rewards of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh have also been put up for the winner and the runner up of the hackathon. The competition of sorts, which is open for entrepreneurs, students as well as employees of other companies will be adjudged by industry pioneers National Payment Corporation of India NPCI and HDFC Bank on 11th of May.

NPCI has always strived towards expanding the ecosystem for new segments and invites students, startups and technocrats to offer novel UPI solutions, said Arif Khan, Chief Digital Officer at NPCI.

NPCI, which indigenously devised Universal Payment Interface (UPI), ushered in a new era in the digital payment segment in the country. India recently crossed the benchmark of 1 billion online monthly transactions which is a far cry from 0.1 million monthly transactions registered in October 2016.

Terming the hackathon challenge as an effort towards co-creating the digital payment experience with the customers, Realme PaySa CEO Madhav Sheth said that the company wants to understand the needs of the customers and has invited talent from across the country to exhibit their mettle.

The registration process for the hackathon has already commenced from February 10 and will remain open for a month till March 10. The competition has been divided into two phases to select the best talents for the final round and only five participants will be shortlisted for the concluding ceremony which will take place on May 11. In order to provide a helping hand to the young talent, the company has also decided to organise doubt clearing and mentoring sessions in different cities.