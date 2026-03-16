A taxpayer received relief from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in a case involving exemption on capital gains from sale of a house property. The tribunal held that exemption under Section 54 of the Income-tax Act cannot be denied merely because the taxpayer did not deposit the capital gains in the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS), as long as the money was invested in a new residential house within the permitted time limit.

The ruling came in the case of Mrs. Rajendra Joshi vs Income Tax Officer (I.T.A. No.982/Del/2017), where the Delhi bench of the ITAT adopted a liberal interpretation of the law and allowed the taxpayer to claim the exemption.

What the case was about

The dispute began after the taxpayer sold a residential property in August 2011 and earned capital gains to the tune of Rs 39,63,524. Under Section 54 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, a taxpayer can claim exemption from capital gains tax if the proceeds are reinvested in another residential property within the prescribed time limits.

She filed her return of income for the assessment year 2012-13 on 17/7/2012 declaring an income of Rs 18, 01,752 under the heads of salary, capital gain and other sources.

Assessment under section 143(3) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (for short “the Act”) was complete by order dated 30/3/2015 by making addition of Rs 39,63,524 by disallowing the exemption claimed by the assessee under section 54 of the act with regard to the long-term capital gains (LTCG) of sale of residential property, on the ground that the old property was sold in the month of August, 2011 whereas the new property was booked in February, 2012 which was proposed to be completed by December, 2014, i.e., beyond a period of more than 3 years from the date of sale of the house property and therefore the long term capital gains claimed exemption under section 54 of the Act was liable to be added back to the income of the assessee.

However, if the taxpayer is unable to invest the capital gains before filing the income tax return under Section 139(1), the unutilised amount must be deposited in the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS) before the due date of filing the return.

In this case, the taxpayer did not deposit the capital gains amount in the CGAS before the due date. Because of this procedural lapse, the tax department denied the exemption under Section 54.

Why the tax department rejected the claim

The assessing officer argued that the law clearly requires taxpayers to deposit the unutilised capital gains in the CGAS account if the amount is not invested before filing the return under Section 139(1).

Since the taxpayer had not complied with this requirement, the department held that the exemption under Section 54 was not available and added the capital gains to the taxable income.

What the taxpayer argued

The taxpayer challenged the decision and argued that although the money was not deposited in CGAS, the capital gains were eventually invested in a residential property within the extended time limit allowed under Section 139(4) for filing a belated income tax return.

Therefore, the taxpayer claimed that the exemption should still be allowed because the fundamental condition of reinvesting the capital gains in a residential property had been satisfied.

What the ITAT ruled

After examining the facts, the ITAT accepted the taxpayer’s argument and allowed the exemption.

The tribunal noted that several courts and tribunals have interpreted the phrase “due date of filing return under Section 139” to include the extended deadline available under Section 139(4).

Based on this interpretation, the ITAT held that if the taxpayer invests the capital gains in a residential property within the time allowed for filing a belated return, exemption under Section 54 should not be denied merely because the amount was not deposited in the CGAS.

In other words, the tribunal took the view that substance should prevail over procedural technicalities when the investment condition is ultimately fulfilled.

Expert view on the ruling

According to Jignesh Shah, Partner, Direct Tax at Bhuta Shah & Co LLP, the ruling reflects a liberal interpretation that has been adopted in some earlier decisions as well.

“Section 54 allows exemption from capital gains tax if sale proceeds from a residential property are invested in another residential house within the prescribed time limit of two or three years,” he said.

He explained that if taxpayers cannot invest the capital gains before filing the income tax return under Section 139(1), they are required to deposit the unutilised amount in the Capital Gains Account Scheme.

However, Shah noted that courts and tribunals have sometimes granted relief even when taxpayers failed to deposit the money in CGAS.

“In some cases, courts and tribunals have permitted direct investment without depositing into CGAS up to the timeline for filing a belated return under Section 139(4) and still allowed the exemption,” he said.

Referring to the present case, Shah said the Delhi Tribunal followed a similar approach by granting relief to the taxpayer.

Will this ruling change how tax officers assess such cases?

Despite the favourable ruling, Shah cautioned that taxpayers should not assume that such relief will automatically be available in all cases.

“Considering the different views adopted by various High Courts, the tax department is unlikely to grant relief where there is non-compliance with Section 54 provisions,” he said.

According to him, while the Karnataka and Rajasthan High Courts have taken a relatively liberal view, the Bombay High Court has adopted a stricter approach and denied exemption in similar circumstances.

Because of these conflicting judicial interpretations, the tax department may continue to challenge such claims during assessment.

What taxpayers should keep in mind

Tax experts say the safest approach is to strictly follow the procedural requirements of Section 54.

This means that if the capital gains cannot be invested in a new house before the due date of filing the income tax return under Section 139(1), taxpayers should deposit the amount in the Capital Gains Account Scheme before the deadline.

Shah advises taxpayers to remain cautious to avoid litigation.

“Taxpayers should ensure timely filing of their return under Section 139(1) and deposit the capital gains in the CGAS if the amount is not immediately invested,” he said.

Doing so helps avoid disputes with the tax department and reduces the risk of losing the exemption during assessment.

Why this ruling matters

The ITAT’s decision once again highlights the ongoing legal debate over whether procedural lapses—such as failure to deposit funds in CGAS—should automatically lead to denial of capital gains exemption.

While the ruling provides support for taxpayers who invest the capital gains within the extended time allowed for filing a belated return, experts say the issue is still not fully settled because different courts have taken different views.