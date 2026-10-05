A cooperative housing society claimed a Rs 37.82 lakh tax deduction on interest income. The Income Tax Department rejected the claim and went a step further. It imposed a penalty of Rs 23.31 lakh, treating the claim as misreporting of income.

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore, has now deleted the entire penalty.

The case involved Pashupalana Elake Noukarara Gruha Nirmana Sahakara Sanga Nigama, a cooperative housing society in Mysore. The society had claimed deduction under Section 80P(2)(d) of the Income Tax Act on interest earned from bank deposits for assessment year 2018-19.

The ITAT said that merely making a tax claim that is later rejected does not automatically mean that the taxpayer has misreported income. In this case, the Tribunal found that the legal position itself was debatable and the society had disclosed the relevant facts.

Why did the tax dispute start?

The society had filed its return for AY 2018-19 declaring nil income. It had disclosed interest income of around Rs 40.21 lakh from MCD Cooperative Central Bank, Rs 48,245 from Karnataka Bank and Rs 80,839 from the Income Tax Department.

Against this interest income, it claimed Rs 37.82 lakh deduction under Section 80P(2)(d). It also claimed another Rs 50,000 under Section 80P(2)(c)(ii).

The return was selected for scrutiny.

The Assessing Officer disallowed the deduction, relying on earlier assessments as well as a Karnataka High Court ruling on the issue. The assessment order also initiated penalty proceedings under Section 270A.

The society challenged the assessment. The CIT(A) partly allowed the underlying tax claim, holding that interest earned from certain cooperative societies could qualify for deduction but interest from scheduled and cooperative banks did not qualify under Section 80P(2)(d).

The penalty proceedings, however, continued.

Rs 23.31 lakh penalty imposed

The Income Tax Department treated the deduction claim as under-reporting arising from misreporting.

The disputed deduction was Rs 37.82 lakh. The tax on this amount was calculated at around Rs 11.65 lakh. The penalty was then imposed at 200% of the tax, resulting in a penalty of Rs 23.31 lakh.

The society argued that the claim was made in good faith.

It pointed out that there were several judicial decisions supporting the deduction and that the issue had seen conflicting views. It also argued that the entire claim had been disclosed in the return and audited financial statements.

The taxpayer relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Reliance Petroproducts, which has been cited in cases involving the distinction between a wrong claim and furnishing inaccurate particulars.

ITAT finds the issue was debatable

This became the key point before the Bangalore ITAT.

The Tribunal noted that there were different judicial views on whether interest earned by a cooperative society from cooperative banks could qualify for deduction under Section 80P(2)(d).

Importantly, the Tribunal noted that an earlier Karnataka High Court ruling dated January 5, 2017 had allowed such a deduction, while another decision dated June 16, 2017 took a different view. The later decision was also pending before the Supreme Court in a special leave petition.

The ITAT therefore described the issue as “highly debatable”.

The Tribunal also noted that several other High Courts had taken views favourable to taxpayers.

This was important because the penalty was not being imposed merely because the deduction was disallowed. The department had treated the claim as “misreporting” under Section 270A.

The ITAT said that was not justified in the circumstances of the case.

Disclosure of facts mattered

The Tribunal found that the society had fully disclosed the relevant facts.

It also examined Section 270A(9), which lists the circumstances in which income can be treated as under-reported because of misreporting.

The Tribunal found that the assessee’s conduct did not fall within any of those six categories.

“A highly debatable claim” supported by a judicial decision could not, by itself, be treated as misreporting, the Tribunal held.

The Tribunal also referred to Section 270A(6)(a), which provides an exclusion where the taxpayer’s explanation is bona fide and all material facts have been disclosed.

In this case, the society had disclosed its interest income and the deduction it was claiming. There was no allegation that it had hidden the income or fabricated information.

ITAT points out another problem with penalty notice

The Tribunal found another issue with the penalty proceedings.

According to the order, the initial penalty notice referred only to “under-reporting”. However, the final penalty order imposed a penalty for “under-reporting arising from misreporting”.

The Tribunal said the charge against the assessee was therefore “neither proper nor precise”.

This distinction mattered because misreporting attracts a much higher penalty.

In this case, the department imposed a penalty at 200% of the tax payable on the alleged under-reported income. The ITAT found that the conditions for imposing such a penalty were not met.

What does the ruling mean for taxpayers?

The ruling highlights an important distinction in income-tax penalty cases.

A taxpayer may make a claim that the Income Tax Department later disagrees with. That does not automatically mean that the taxpayer has concealed income or misreported particulars.

The facts and nature of the claim matter.

In this case, the taxpayer had disclosed the interest income and the deduction being claimed. The dispute was essentially over the interpretation and applicability of Section 80P.

The ITAT found that the legal position was not clear-cut when the return was filed.

Dinkar Sharma, Partner, Jotwani Associates, says, “Dinkar Sharma, Partner, Jotwani Associates, said that the ruling highlights the important distinction between a wrong or unsuccessful tax claim and misreporting of income. Where a taxpayer has disclosed all material facts and the claim is based on a genuinely debatable legal position, the mere disallowance of the claim should not by itself result in a penalty for misreporting.”

The Bangalore ITAT ultimately directed the Assessing Officer to delete the Rs 23.31 lakh penalty.

It allowed the taxpayer’s appeal in full.

The ruling, however, does not mean that every rejected deduction will be protected from penalty. The Tribunal’s decision turned on the specific facts of the case, including full disclosure by the taxpayer, conflicting judicial views on Section 80P and the absence of circumstances falling within the statutory definition of misreporting.

For taxpayers, the broader lesson is clear. A tax claim that does not succeed and a case of deliberate misreporting are not necessarily the same thing.

Disclaimer: This story is based on the order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore, in this specific case. The ruling is based on the facts and circumstances of the taxpayer and should not be treated as a blanket exemption from tax penalties in all Section 80P cases. Taxpayers should consult a qualified tax professional before taking any action.

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