Tax talk: How angel tax demonises a growing start-up

India had introduced the ‘Make in India’ programme and other schemes such as ‘Start-up India’ for promotion and development of startups. However, a potential cause of worry is the angel tax.

Angel tax

The angel tax is a 30% tax levied on investments made by external investors in start-ups. It is not that the whole investment is taxed, it is only the amount which is above the “fair market value” (FMV) valuations of the start-up that is classified as ‘income from other sources’ liable to tax under the Income-Tax Act. However, considering the nature of businesses of start-ups, they are valued subjectively using discounted cash flows or taking into account intangibles such as goodwill, brand value, etc. (which are not accounted usually). This can cause different interpretations of FMV and leave start-ups vulnerable to unduly high taxes because the taxman may feel that the investment is too high over the valuation determined as per the rules laid under the Act.

Transactions in the following scenarios in the case of unlisted companies can lead to potential tax implications:

a) A shareholder who acquires such shares below the FMV is required to pay tax as normal income on the difference between the FMV and the purchase price.

b) A firm which allots shares at a price above FMV has to pay tax on the difference between the allotment price and the FMV.

Investments by venture capital

There are exemptions provided for investments by venture capital funds, and for investments in certain eligible start-ups, i.e. those start-ups that have been registered with the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). The definition of start-ups for this purpose is restrictive as well as subjective, being eligible only for the first seven years, and only if it is working towards innovation, development or improvement of products or processes or if it is a scalable business model with a high potential of employment generation or wealth creation. The DIPP has proposed another amendment for providing exemption for angel tax, stating that start-ups founded before 2016 and with `10 crore in angel funding will also be eligible for tax exemptions. However, clarification is still awaited on whether the same includes all start-ups or start-ups that are certified by the Inter Ministerial Board.

A growing start-up needs funds and angel investment is their preferred source of funds. On one hand to qualify as a start-up, the turnover cannot exceed Rs 25 crore, on the other hand the start-up needs to have a scalable business model. This anomaly in the provisions de-motivates a start-up from scaling up. Instead of exempting only small start-ups or venture capital investments, our tax administrators should provide a tax friendly environment for the budding start-up to flourish, by avoiding litigation on the subjective issue of valuation.

By Chirag Nangia

The writer is director, Nangia & Co LLP