Tax-Saving Investments: Don’t just save taxes, but invest to meet your long-term financial goals

Saving tax serves as a great motivator to make investments as investors get instant gratitude in the form of lesser tax outgo or higher tax refund. However, the government provides tax benefits u/s 80C of the Income Tax Act on those investments, where there are some lock-in periods.

So, basically, tax-saving investments are long-term investments with the lock-in periods of varied nature. For example, the tenure of investment in the Public Provident Fund (PPF) is 15 years, maturity period of NSC is 5 years and so is the minimum maturity period of Fixed Deposits (FDs) that qualify for benefits u/s 80C, while the lock-in period of Equity-Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is 3 years, etc.

As tax-saving investments are long-term investments, your money will get stuck for a longer duration. So, while investing to save taxes, you should take the opportunity to sync your long-term financial needs with the tax-saving investments. Otherwise, you would end up only saving taxes without any meaningful investments to realise your future financial needs.

In order to use tax-saving investment as a tool to meet your financial needs, you need to plan in advance. A proper financial plan would help you identify your long-term financial goals, so that you may determine how much money you need after how many years.

Once the financial needs and durations are determined, you may select where and how much to invest. It will help you in choosing the tax-saving instruments that would help you in both saving taxes and realising the financial goals.

By making a financial plan in advance, you may make your tax-saving investments on time and apart from saving taxes, may get full return from the interest on the year of investment itself, which would help in maximising the maturity value.

Otherwise, without any financial planning, you would wait till the end of the year and end up choosing a-tax-saving instrument, which would not be in sync with your long-term financial needs.