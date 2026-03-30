The new income tax laws will come into effect from April 1, replacing the decades-old Income-tax Act 1961. The Centre has already notified the new rules, streamlining compliance requirements for taxpayers, reducing tax forms and introducing “tax year” instead of financial year and assessment year, among several other changes.

While the government has pitched this as a simplification exercise, the changes go deeper especially for salaried and middle-class taxpayers.

The new rules bring more clarity, but also tighter compliance, clearer valuation of salary perks, and greater scope for scrutiny in some cases.

According to the Income Tax Rules 2026 notification, several provisions have now been standardised, leaving less room for interpretation. Top 10 changes taxpayers will notice on taxation front under the new income tax laws.

Salary perks now clearly taxable

One of the biggest changes is the clear and detailed taxation of salary perks. Earlier, valuation of benefits like company accommodation, cars, or other facilities often led to confusion or disputes. Now, the rules clearly define how these should be taxed.

For instance, company-provided housing will be taxed based on a fixed percentage of your salary depending on the city you live in. If your salary is Rs 10 lakh and you live in a metro, up to 10% of your salary could be treated as taxable as a perquisite, after adjustments.

According to the notification of Income Tax Rules 2026, this standardisation is aimed at reducing disputes and making tax calculations more uniform.

Car, travel and employer benefits under stricter lens

Car benefits and employer-provided facilities now come with clearly defined valuation rules. Whether a car is used for personal or official purposes, or whether a chauffeur is provided, all of this has been standardised.

This means that benefits which may earlier have been loosely valued will now be taxed more precisely, potentially increasing taxable income for some salaried individuals.

Limits on meals, gifts and small benefits clarified

Another area where clarity has been introduced is smaller benefits. Free meals remain tax-free only up to Rs 200 per meal, and gifts from employers up to Rs 15,000 annually.

Interest-free or concessional loans from employers will now be valued based on benchmark interest rates. While these provisions existed earlier, according to the Income Tax Rules 2026 notification, they are now more explicitly defined and uniformly applicable.

Less flexibility in claiming tax-free income benefits

The new rules tighten how deductions are claimed against exempt income. A standard formula has been introduced where 1% of the average investment value can be treated as expenses related to earning tax-free income.

This could slightly reduce the tax advantage for those earning dividends or other exempt income.

Clear rules for share valuation and investments

For those investing in shares or holding ESOPs, the rules now clearly define how fair market value (FMV) should be calculated. This brings more consistency but also reduces flexibility in valuation.

Higher tracking of investments and transactions

Compliance requirements have also been strengthened. Financial systems such as stock exchanges are now required to maintain detailed transaction records for up to seven years along with PAN details.

This means investment and trading activity will be more closely tracked, making it harder to under-report income, as per new rules.

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More power to tax officers in income estimation

Another important shift is that tax officials now have wider powers in certain cases. If income cannot be clearly determined, the assessing officer can estimate it using reasonable methods such as turnover or other benchmarks.

For individuals with side income or freelance work, this makes proper documentation critical.

Digital income and online earnings under focus

The rules also introduce thresholds for significant economic presence, which will help authorities track digital and online income streams more effectively.

While this mainly targets businesses, it could gradually impact freelancers, influencers and gig workers.

More paperwork and certification requirements

The new framework increases documentation requirements. In several cases, taxpayers may need certified reports from accountants, especially where valuations or complex calculations are involved.

This could make tax filing slightly more compliance-heavy for some individuals.

What it means for your Rs 10 lakh salary

If you earn around Rs 10 lakh annually and receive benefits like company accommodation, meal vouchers or a car, your taxable income may increase slightly if you are under the old tax regime. Under the new tax regime, income up to Rs 12 lakh is tax free.

This is not because tax rates have gone up, but because according to the Income Tax Rules 2026 notification, the valuation of these benefits is now more structured and stricter.

Summing up…

The new tax rules from April 1 are not just about simplification—they signal a move towards greater transparency and tighter compliance.

For salaried taxpayers, the takeaway is simple: understand your salary structure, track your benefits carefully, and keep your documentation in order.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

