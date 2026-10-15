The Income Tax Department, via SMS messages and emails, has asked 12,000 tax professionals to file pending audit reports for AY 2026-27 before the October 21 deadline.

The Income Tax Department’s reminder campaign targeting the stated number of tax professionals highlights its increasing focus on tax audit compliance.

This is because, for taxpayers, failure to complete the audit and furnish the audit report within the prescribed time can result in monetary penalties and other adverse tax consequences.

For AY 2026-27, the due date for furnishing the tax audit report in non-transfer pricing cases has been extended to 21 October 2026, while the due date for filing the income-tax return in audit cases is 21 November 2026.

So here’s what happens when a professional fails to get the accounts audited or fails to furnish the tax-audit report within the time required.

Who is required to undergo a Tax audit?

Under Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act, 1961, a tax audit is generally mandatory for:

Section 44AB of the Income-tax Act, 1961 requires a tax audit for taxpayers whose financial transactions cross specified thresholds or who fall within prescribed categories. When the total turnover exceeds Rs 1 crore, it is mandated to undergo a tax audit.

In case the cash receipts and payments do not cross 5% of total receipts and payments, the turnover is extended to Rs 10 crore for businesses. Assessees opting for presumptive taxation are not required to undergo a tax audit if the conditions mentioned in the respective sections are satisfied.

Professionals such as doctors, lawyers, architects, consultants and chartered accountants whose gross receipts exceed Rs 50 lakh.

A tax audit may be required in certain other situations, such as where a taxpayer claims presumptive-taxation benefits at a lower income level, has specific loss or deduction claims, or is otherwise covered by statutory requirements.

The audit has to be conducted by a chartered accountant, who furnishes the prescribed audit report, generally in Form 3CA/3CB along with Form 3CD.

What are the tax-audit deadlines?

For Assessment Year 2026-27, the original due date for furnishing the tax-audit report under Section 44AB was 30 September 2026.

However, the CBDT has extended the due date for furnishing the audit report to 21 October 2026 for taxpayers covered by the relevant extension notification.

Consequently, the due date for filing the income-tax return for taxpayers whose accounts are audited has also been extended from 31 October 2026 to 21 November 2026.

Taxpayers covered by transfer-pricing provisions generally have a separate timeline, with the transfer-pricing audit report due by 31 October 2026, which is one month before the applicable return-filing due date.

“In cases involving transfer pricing and requiring submission of Form 3CEB, the prescribed due dates continue to remain separately applicable,” said Sneha Padhiar, Partner, Direct Tax, Bhuta Shah & Co LLP.

“It is important to note that these deadlines apply to the furnishing of the audit report and the filing of the return; the underlying accounts and audit work should be completed well in advance to avoid last-minute compliance issues,” said CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax.

Missed tax audit deadline: What are the penalties?

If a professional fails to get the accounts audited or fails to furnish the tax-audit report within the time required under Section 44AB, the Assessing Officer may levy a penalty under Section 271B of the Income-tax Act, stated Anandan.

The penalty is calculated at 0.5% of the total sales, turnover or gross receipts, as applicable, or Rs 1,50,000, whichever is lower.

Therefore, the maximum penalty that can be imposed under Section 271B is Rs 1.5 lakh.

For instance, if a professional has gross receipts of Rs 2 crore, 0.5% of the receipts would be Rs 1 lakh, and the penalty could be up to Rs 1 lakh.

If the gross receipts are Rs 5 crore, 0.5% would be Rs 2.5 lakh, but the penalty would be restricted to the statutory cap of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Apart from this penalty, the taxpayer may face late-filing fees if the return is not filed within the applicable due date, interest for delayed payment of tax, notices or scrutiny from the Income Tax Department, delays in refunds, and difficulty in claiming certain deductions or carrying forward losses.

A failure to respond to departmental reminders can further increase compliance and litigation risk.

“However, no penalty should be levied where the taxpayer is able to establish a reasonable cause for the delay under Section 273B,” said Padhiar.

Risks of missing tax audit deadline

Apart from penalty exposure, taxpayers may face:

Increased scrutiny from the tax department.

Defective return proceedings where audit compliance is mandatory.

Delays and complications during assessment proceedings.

Potential loss of tax benefits where delayed audit leads to delayed return filing.

“More importantly, a delayed return can affect the carry-forward of certain business and capital losses, and may jeopardise specific deductions or exemptions that require timely filing,” said Anandan.

For professionals, the reputational and administrative impact can be significant, as delayed audits may raise questions about the maintenance and reliability of books of account.

Missed tax audit deadline? Steps professionals should take

Professionals who receive a reminder from the Income Tax Department should first verify the exact compliance being flagged, whether it relates to a pending tax-audit report,

Form 3CD, the income-tax return, or a mismatch in previously filed information.

They should immediately coordinate with their chartered accountant and prioritise completion of the books of account, audit procedures and the audit report.

If the audit report can still be filed within the extended deadline, it should be uploaded without delay, followed by filing of the income-tax return within the applicable due date.

Tax audit deadline missed? Key tax benefits at risk

A missed audit deadline can have wider implications if it results in non-filing or delayed filing of the income-tax return.

According to Padhiar, taxpayers may risk:

Carry forward of business losses.

Carry forward of capital losses.

Certain deductions and tax incentives that require timely compliance.

While the statutory framework broadly applies across individuals, firms and companies, the practical impact may vary depending on the nature of the taxpayer, the claim involved and the extent of the delay.

Unabsorbed depreciation is an important exception, as it can generally be carried forward even if the return is filed late.

The broad consequences are similar for individuals, firms and companies because the requirement to file the return within the applicable due date applies across categories of taxpayers.

However, the practical exposure may be higher for firms and companies because they often have larger turnovers, more complex books of account, and a greater likelihood of being covered by mandatory audit requirements.

“Professionals with receipts below the audit threshold may not face the Section 271B penalty at all, but they can still face consequences if their return is filed late,” stated Anandan.

Missed tax audit deadline? Steps to reduce penalty risks

Completing the tax audit after the deadline but before filing the income-tax return reduces the risk of filing a return without the mandatory audit report, but it does not automatically remove the possibility of a penalty under Section 271B.

The provision covers failure to get the accounts audited or failure to furnish the audit report within the required time, so the department may still examine whether there was reasonable cause for the delay.

The taxpayer and chartered accountant should complete and upload the audit report at the earliest, ensure that Form 3CD is accurate and consistent with the books of account, and file or revise the income-tax return, if permissible, with the correct disclosures.

Conclusion

The Department’s latest compliance drive reinforces the importance of timely tax audit reporting. While the monetary penalty is capped at Rs 1.5 lakh, the larger concern is the potential impact on tax positions, including deductions and increased scrutiny. Taxpayers should therefore treat departmental reminders seriously and regularise any non-compliance at the earliest opportunity.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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