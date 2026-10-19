The Income Tax Department last week demonstrated its growing emphasis on tax audit compliance by sending a reminder message targeted at around 12,000 taxpayers who are required to furnish tax audit reports.

For AY 2026-27, the due date for furnishing the tax audit report in non-transfer pricing cases has been extended to 21 October 2026, while the due date for filing the income-tax return in audit cases is 21 November 2026.

For taxpayers covered under Section 44AB, failure to complete the audit and furnish the audit report within the prescribed time can result in monetary penalties and other adverse tax consequences.

Following the extension granted by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), specified taxpayers whose accounts are subject to tax audit (other than those required to furnish a Transfer pricing report u/s 92E) must furnish their tax audit reports by the above-said deadline unless there is an official extension of the due date by the government.

Since there are only 2 days left for taxpayers to furnish their audit reports for Assessment Year 2026–27 (Financial Year 2025–26), here’s what taxpayers must check before filing their ITR.

5 key things taxpayers must check before filing

Taxpayers should utilise this additional time to thoroughly review their books, tax records, and audit disclosures to avoid future notices, disallowances, and compliance issues.

Reconcile GST Returns with Books of Accounts: Taxpayers should reconcile turnover, sales, purchases and Input Tax Credit (ITC) as reflected in their books with figures reported in GST returns and other GST records. Any mismatch between GST filings and financial statements may lead to reporting inconsistencies, tax adjustments and scrutiny proceedings.

Verify TDS/TCS Credits and Expense Ledgers: A comprehensive review should be undertaken to ensure that all expenses subject to TDS comply with deduction, deposit and reporting requirements. Taxpayers should also reconcile TDS/TCS credits with Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Statement (TIS). Such reconciliation not only ensures the availability of tax credits but also helps identify expenses that may face disallowance due to TDS non-compliance.

Review the tax regime and claims: Before filing the tax return, taxpayers should confirm that the beneficial tax regime has been selected and that deductions, exemptions and concessional-tax options are supported by the required conditions, records and forms.

Review Form 3CD Disclosures Carefully: Before approving the tax audit report, taxpayers should undertake a detailed review of the disclosures reported in Form 3CD, particularly those relating to depreciation claimed on fixed assets, payments covered under Section 43B, loans and advances, statutory dues, and other specified transactions requiring mandatory reporting under the Income-tax Act. Since Form 3CD may serve as a key source of information for the tax authorities during assessments and scrutiny proceedings, any errors, omissions or inconsistencies in these disclosures should be identified and rectified before the audit report is finalised and consistency with tax return filing should also be ensured.

Complete the audit report and ITR formalities separately: After the tax auditor uploads the audit report, the taxpayer should review and accept it on the e-filing portal. The taxpayer should then file the ITR separately and complete its e-verification within the prescribed time.

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Who is required to undergo a Tax audit?

Under Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act, 1961, a tax audit is generally mandatory for:

Businesses with turnover exceeding Rs 1 crore (subject to the enhanced threshold of Rs 10 crore where cash transactions remain within prescribed limits).

Professionals such as doctors, lawyers, architects, consultants and chartered accountants whose gross receipts exceed ₹50 lakh.

Certain taxpayers opting out of presumptive taxation schemes or declaring income below prescribed limits.

Tax audit Errors: What should taxpayers do next before the deadline?

If taxpayers identify errors or discrepancies in their books of account or financial statements close to the tax audit deadline, they should immediately assess the nature and materiality of the issue and work with their auditor to rectify it before the audit report is finalised.

Corrections may involve passing necessary accounting entries, reconciling differences with GST returns, bank statements, TDS records or other statutory filings, based on the supporting documentation.

Where the error has a bearing on disclosures in Form 3CD, taxable income, depreciation claims, statutory dues, or other reportable transactions, taxpayers should ensure that the revised information is appropriately reflected in the audit report before it is uploaded.

Further, additional filing time due to the extended deadline should be utilised to identify, reconcile and rectify discrepancies so that the audit report and subsequent income-tax return accurately reflect the true financial position of the business.

How should taxpayers verify the tax audit report and ensure it has been properly submitted?

The tax auditor uploads the report, but the taxpayer must also review and accept it on the e-filing portal. Accordingly, taxpayers should take the time to review the report carefully before proceeding with the filing of their return.

Taxpayers should confirm that the appropriate audit report has been issued. Form 3CA is applicable where the accounts have already been audited under another law, whereas Form 3CB is required where the audit is being conducted solely for the purposes of Section 44AB of the Income-tax Act. Ensuring that the correct form has been used is important, as it lays the foundation for the validity of the tax audit itself.

Similarly, attention should then be given to Form 3CD, which contains detailed disclosures regarding the taxpayer’s financial and tax affairs.

Taxpayers should carefully examine the information reported therein, especially details relating to turnover, depreciation, statutory dues, TDS compliance, payments covered under Section 43B, loans and advances, and other reportable transactions. Any mismatch between these disclosures, the financial statements, and the proposed return of income should be identified and addressed at this stage itself.

It is also advisable to ensure that the data reported in the tax audit report is consistent with other records such as GST returns, Form 26AS, AIS, TIS and the audited financial statements.

A comprehensive review at this stage helps minimise the risk of future notices, explanations, and avoidable disputes with the tax authorities.

Finally, taxpayers should verify that the audit report has been successfully furnished on the income-tax portal and retain copies of the audit report, financial statements, reconciliations, and acknowledgements for future reference. Maintaining proper documentation can significantly ease the assessment process should any query arise subsequently.

Missed tax audit deadline? Steps professionals should take

Missing the tax audit deadline can have significant compliance implications..

Complete the Tax Audit at the Earliest: Even if the prescribed due date has been missed, professionals should ensure that the audit is completed without further delay. Finalisation of books of account, reconciliation of GST, TDS, bank records and preparation of audit disclosures should be prioritised so that the extent of non-compliance and resulting tax exposure can be assessed accurately.

Document the Reason for the Delay: Taxpayers should maintain contemporaneous records explaining the circumstances that led to the delay, whether arising from technical issues, unforeseen business disruptions, delayed availability of records, natural calamities, serious health concerns, or other genuine hardships. Proper documentation may become critical if the taxpayer is subsequently required to establish a reasonable cause for the delay.

Rectify Pending Reconciliations and Disclosures: Before proceeding with any delayed filing, professionals should use the opportunity to revisit key areas such as GST reconciliations, TDS compliance, statutory dues, depreciation schedules and disclosures in Form 3CD.

Assess Exposure to Penalty Under Section 271B of ITA 1961: Failure to comply with the tax audit requirements under section 44AB of the ITA 1961 may attract a penalty under section 271B of ITA 1961, which can be levied at 0.5% of turnover, sales or gross receipts, subject to a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Section 273B provides relief where the taxpayer proves reasonable cause based on the facts of the case.

Know the penalty rules for missing the tax audit deadline

Failure to obtain or furnish the tax audit report within the prescribed time may attract a penalty under Section 271B. The penalty is the lower of:

0.5% of total sales, turnover or gross receipts; or

Rs 1,50,000.

Missing the tax-audit deadline can have both direct and indirect consequences. The most direct risk is a penalty under Section 271B, which can be up to Rs 1.5 lakh or 0.5% of turnover/gross receipts, whichever is lower.

If the delay also results in late filing of the income-tax return, the taxpayer may be liable to pay late-filing fees and interest.

More importantly, a delayed return can affect the carry-forward of certain business and capital losses, and may jeopardise specific deductions or exemptions that require timely filing. For professionals, the reputational and administrative impact can be significant, as delayed audits may raise questions about the maintenance and reliability of books of account.

Business losses, other than unabsorbed depreciation, generally cannot be carried forward if the return is not filed within the due date applicable to the taxpayer.

Similarly, capital losses generally require timely filing of the return to be carried forward. Certain deductions and exemptions may also be disallowed or challenged where the relevant provision specifically requires the return to be filed within the prescribed due date.

Key takeaway

It is pertinent to note that with effect from FY 2026–27, failure to obtain the required tax audit or furnish the audit report is covered by section 428(c) of the Income-tax Act, 2025, as amended by the Finance Act, 2026.

The provision imposes a fee of Rs. 75,000 for a delay of up to one month and Rs. 1,50,000 thereafter. For FY 2025–26, the corresponding provision remains section 271B of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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