Tata Capital Ltd today (May 23 , 2022) announced the launch of ‘Loan Against Shares’ (LAS). In a statement, the company said that Tata Capital is amongst the first financial institutions to offer LAS as an end-to-end integrated digital financial offering and aims to provide customers with an easy and seamless experience.

As per the statement, customers can avail loans upto Rs 5 crores by simply pledging their dematerialised shares online which is facilitated by NSDL.

The entire process, after the required approvals by the respective Depository Participant, is completed in the same day, it added.

How to get loan against shares

The statement further said that customers can simply visit Tata Capital’s website for paper– less, fast and simple user experience. The loan amount is customized based on the value of shares in the portfolio of the customer.

Key points of Tata Capital’s LAS

End to End paperless journey from registration to loan account creation

Online KYC and pledging of shares via NSDL

Electronic signing of loan documents along with E Nach facility

Easy-to-use online portal for disbursement, repayment, additional pledging and de-pledging

Commenting on the launch of LAS, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital Officer, Tata Capital said, “Digital LAS is part of our endeavor to enable our customers to meet their financial requirements in way that is simple and convenient. Further, LAS offering can be customized and customers can have quick access to funds. We are confident LAS will immensely benefit our customers as we continue to add more such differentiated products to our suite of digital products.”

The company also said that Tata Capital recently launched ‘Loan against Mutual Funds’ which has gained substantial traction with customers.