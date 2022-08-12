18% GST on house rent for tenants controversy: Responding to social media posts claiming that tenants would now have to pay 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on house rent, the Government’s official fact-checker today said such claims were misleading.

PIB Fact Check clarified on Twitter that there would be no GST when a house is rented to a private person for personal use. GST would also not apply even when the proprietor or partner of a firm wants to rent a residence for personal use.

However, renting of the residential unit will become taxable if the property is rented to a business entity.

“Renting of residential unit taxable only when it is rented to business entity. No GST when it is rented to private person for personal use. No GST even if proprietor or partner of firm rents residence for personal use,” PIB Fact Check tweeted from its official handle.

The 47th GST Council meeting in June 2022 removed the exemption on renting of residential dwelling units to business entities (registered persons).

The Council had also recommended that hotel accommodation priced up to 1000/day would be taxed at 12%. Further, the GST on room rent (excluding ICU) exceeding Rs 5000 per day per patient charged by a hospital was capped at 5%. “Room rent (excluding ICU) exceeding Rs 5000 per day per patient charged by a hospital shall be taxed to the extent of amount charged for the room at 5% without ITC,” the Ministry of Finance had said in a statement.