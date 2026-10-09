A personal loan may appear to be a one-stop solution when you need money for an emergency because it requires less documentation and allows for faster loan disbursal, but the convenience may come at a cost if you don’t avoid some traps.

Personal loans can provide convenient access to funds, but borrowers should be cautious about common pitfalls such as ignoring processing fees, prepayment charges or your repayment capacity that can later increase your cost of borrowing.

So, if you want to apply for a personal loan, you should look beyond the interest rate and ask your lender a more important question: how much will this loan actually cost me?

5 traps to avoid while applying for a personal loan

Not comparing offers: Not comparing personal loan offers can lead borrowers to choose loans with higher interest rates or unfavourable repayment terms. This will lead to increased borrowing costs and repayment burden. Always compare personal loan offers across lenders to find your best fit. Not considering the total cost of the loan: The cost of borrowing may go up due to penalties for late payments, loan foreclosure, or partial prepayment. Before signing the contract, always go over the lender’s fee structure and loan terms. Falling into the Debt Trap Through Loan Stacking: Applying for several loans to cover cash shortfalls or taking out a new personal loan to pay back previous EMIs can increase debt burden. As repayments pile up, borrowers may struggle to meet their monthly obligations and resort to further borrowing. Not considering repayment affordability: Borrowing more than what you need or choosing an unsuitable tenure can increase your borrowing cost. Focus on choosing a loan amount and tenure that is comfortable for you. Ignoring How It Affects Your Credit Score: Your credit score and future borrowing options may suffer if you miss EMIs. Make sure you can afford repayments in addition to your other financial commitments before taking out a loan.

Part-prepayment or foreclosure? Avoid these mistakes

One of the biggest mistakes borrowers make is assuming that part-prepayment or foreclosure is automatically the most financially beneficial option.

Before making such a decision, borrowers should understand the applicable terms and charges and assess how the payment will affect their outstanding principal and repayment schedule.

In the case of a part-prepayment, they should also understand whether it will reduce the tenure or the periodic repayment and what that means for their overall financial commitments.

At the same time, borrowers should avoid using their entire emergency reserve simply to close a loan earlier. Maintaining adequate liquidity is equally important.

The right decision is one that balances the benefit of early repayment with the borrower’s broader cash-flow position, liquidity needs and existing financial commitments.

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RBI hikes repo rate: How will it impact new and existing personal loan borrowers?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points from 5.25% to 5.50% on October 7, 2026.

“With the increase in the repo rate, lenders are likely to increase interest rates for all new personal loans. Personal loans by most Banks and NBFCs are offered at a fixed rate; hence, most existing personal loan borrowers will remain unaffected,” said Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.

Only those with floating-rate loans may see their EMIs increase or their loan tenure being extended. Those who can afford it should choose a higher EMI, as with tenure extension, your total cost of the loan through higher interest outgo increases despite the same EMI.

A repo rate hike can influence the broader cost of personal loans if it is linked to Floating / External Benchmark-Linked Loans (EBLR/RLLR), but its impact on an individual personal loan will depend on the lender’s pricing framework, the benchmark applicable to the facility and the terms of the loan.

For new borrowers, changes in the cost of funds and the broader lending environment may influence the terms offered by lenders.

For existing borrowers, the impact will depend on the structure of their loan and whether its pricing is linked to a benchmark that can be revised.

Borrowers should therefore look beyond the headline repo-rate movement and understand the specific terms of their loan.

Those considering fresh credit should assess the overall repayment obligation against their income and monthly cash flows, while existing borrowers should review their repayment schedule and maintain adequate liquidity.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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