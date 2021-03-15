Taking a loan against your property? You must be aware of these things

Loan against property does not provide any tax benefits, unlike home loans that provide a tax benefit.

Loan against property (LAP) is a commonly-known concept, wherein you can borrow large sums of money against your property. It is a secured loan that can be taken for funding various purposes such as medical emergencies, child’s education, business-related purposes, weddings or other personal needs.

Most banks offer these loans for a relatively larger sum of money as properties are used as collateral. Usually, the amount of loan that banks approve depends on the borrower’s income so that the EMI the borrower has to pay does not exceed 60 per cent of his/her monthly income.

Here are some things to keep in mind while taking a loan against property: