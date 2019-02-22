Taking a loan against credit card? 5 things you must be aware of

Cardholders can easily apply for an instant loan against their card if they are using a credit card.

Loans against credit cards are quite common nowadays. Being an unsecured loan, it is similar to a personal loan. The only difference being that a personal loan takes a few days to get approved while a loan against credit card is a pre-approved loan. Cardholders can easily apply for an instant loan against their card if they are using a credit card. Loan against credit card does not require any documentation, unlike a personal loan. Hence it is one of the quickest options to get loan approval.

Most banks like HDFC, ICICI, HSBC, Citibank and Axis Bank offer their customers credit card loans at varying interest rates. Unlike cash withdrawals on your credit card that comes with higher rates of interest, on loan against credit cards banks charge lower rates of interest. However, the maximum loan amount will not exceed your credit card limit, and generally, the interest rate ranges between 13 per cent and 21 per cent.

5 things you should be aware of if you are also planning to take a loan on your credit card: