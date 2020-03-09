Systematic Equity Plan: What is SEP and how does it fare against SIP?

It is recommended that investments in equity MF should be made through SIP and in direct equity through SEP.

Like Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) that allows people to invest in mutual funds (MFs) in a periodic way, some brokers allow investors to invest in direct equity systematically through Systematic Equity Plan (SEP), where investments are made in a particular stock or set of stocks in a fixed proportion on monthly basis or quarterly basis or at any other fixed interval.

As equity investments are subject to market risks, investing the same amount of money at a fixed interval provides opportunity to minimise risk and enhance return as investments are made in both high and low markets.

While the total value of investment increases when the markets move up, investors get more shares or more units when the money is invested when the market is down.

Systematic investment is not only beneficial for investors in both high-market and low-market situations, but it also brings the risk at an average level.

So, it is recommended that investments in equity MF should be made through SIP and in direct equity through SEP.

However, one may wonder if SIP is better or SEP? Basically SIP has same advantage over SEP as MF has over direct equity.

Some of such advantages are –

Higher diversification: As MF schemes invest in multiple stocks across all market caps as well as partly in debt instruments, investments in MFs bear less risks compared to direct equity.

Lower volatility: Unlike direct equity, diversified portfolios help MFs absorb some volatility fluctuate less during market turmoils.

Tax advantages: MF investors needn’t pay taxes when fund managers churn the scheme portfolios, but need to pay capital gain taxes only when they redeem their investments, while investors in direct equities are subject to tax liabilities whenever they change their holding pattern.

On the other hand, the advantage of SEP is that you may choose yourself in which stock(s) to invest, while in case of SIP, fund managers take the call regarding selection of stocks.

So, you should go for SEP, only if you are an expert in equity investments, otherwise it’s always better to invest in MF through SIP.