Changing jobs may be a forward-looking focus on your career growth, but for employees investing in a National Pension System (NPS) account via employer contributions, it can also raise an important financial question: What happens to the retirement savings accumulated with the previous employer?

In order to enable companies to offer social security benefits to their employees with flexible contributions, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) permits corporate NPS on the “All Citizens of India” model. There are three types of employer and employee contributions under corporate NPS: equal contributions, unequal contributions, and contributions from either the employer or the employee.

However, a job switch can bring changes in how your NPS contributions are made, who contributes, and how the account is managed.

Here is what NPS subscribers should know before moving from one job to another and how they can ensure their retirement savings continue without disruption.

What is corporate NPS and what are its benefits?

Employer-linked NPS, or Corporate NPS, allows an organisation to offer NPS as a retirement benefit to its employees. Under this model, employees can contribute towards their NPS account through their employer.

The employee receives a unique PRAN, which remains linked to the individual and is portable across employers. The contributions are invested in NPS according to the investment choice selected by the subscriber, allowing employees to build a retirement corpus over the long term.

Corporate NPS provides employees with a structured and long-term way to build their retirement savings, with the additional tax benefits on the contributions made through this model.

The key benefit is that employees can build their retirement corpus through both personal and employer contributions, while their savings remain portable even when they change jobs. NPS also offers professional fund management and flexibility to choose or modify investment options, subject to applicable NPS guidelines.

Employer contributions can play an important role in accelerating retirement savings. They allow an employee to build a larger corpus without having to fund the entire retirement contribution themselves.

Since NPS is a long-term investment, regular employer contributions can also benefit from the power of compounding over the employee’s working life. The contribution structure may vary across organisations, but where available, employer contributions can meaningfully complement an employee’s own retirement savings.

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What happens to NPS when you switch jobs?

NPS is designed to be portable, so changing jobs does not mean starting over. The employee retains the same PRAN, and the accumulated corpus stays invested in the account.

“If the new employer also offers Corporate NPS, the employee can have the existing PRAN mapped to the new employer through the prescribed shifting process. Once the process is completed, future contributions can be made through the new employer,” said Vishwajeet Goel, Head of Pensionbazaar.

“The accumulated corpus remains intact and continues its investment journey; the employee does not need to withdraw or create a new account simply because they have changed jobs,” said Goel.

The employee can continue using the same PRAN. A job change does not require the employee to create a new NPS account or PRAN.

To update the association of the PRAN with the new corporate, the subscriber must submit an ISS-1 form if shifting from a different sector, or a CS-S3 form if shifting from another corporate, to the current employer.

The existing PRAN can be easily mapped to the new employer through the prescribed shifting process. This allows the employee to retain continuity of their NPS account and accumulated retirement savings while continuing to receive future contributions through the new employer, where applicable.

The employee can still continue with the same PRAN even if the new employer does not offer Corporate NPS. The account and accumulated corpus remain intact, and the employee can shift from the Corporate Sector to the All Citizen Model and continue making contributions independently through the NPS ecosystem.

“The key change is that the new employer will not be making an NPS contribution if it does not have a Corporate NPS arrangement. The employee can, however, continue making their own contributions and remain invested for retirement,” commented Goel.

Can NPS benefits lapse after leaving a job?

Employer contributions that have already been credited to the employee’s NPS account form part of the accumulated corpus and remain invested after the employee leaves the organisation. Leaving a job does not by itself result in the forfeiture of contributions already credited to the NPS account.

“What changes is the flow of future employer contributions. Once the employee leaves the organisation, the previous employer will no longer make fresh contributions. If the new employer does not offer NPS, the employee can continue making personal contributions independently,” according to Goel.

If the previous employer has stopped contributing and the NPS account continues to reflect the old employer, the employee should first check their contribution history and account details.

“If the new employer offers Corporate NPS, the employee should initiate the prescribed shifting process with the new employer/PoP to have the existing PRAN mapped to the new organisation. If the new employer does not offer NPS, the employee can shift to the All Citizen Model and continue contributing independently,” stated Goel.

The important point is that employees should not create a new PRAN simply because their employment details have changed.

Can you change NPS fund manager after a job switch?

A change in employer does not automatically require a subscriber to change their Pension Fund Manager (PFM) or investment strategy.

Since the NPS account and PRAN remain with the individual, their existing retirement savings can continue seamlessly even when they move to a new organisation.

Subscribers can also choose to change their PFM or adjust their asset allocation separately, subject to applicable NPS guidelines and permitted change limits.

This provides continuity in retirement savings while giving employees the flexibility to review and realign their investment choices based on their financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon.

What are the most common mistakes employees make with their NPS account when changing jobs?

One of the common mistakes is assuming that a new job requires a new PRAN. The PRAN is portable and should stay with the employee throughout their career.

Employees should also avoid leaving the shifting process incomplete, not checking whether their final contributions from the previous employer have been credited, or failing to verify that the PRAN has been correctly mapped to the new employer.

A job change is also a good opportunity to review investment choices, nomination and personal details to ensure that the NPS account continues to reflect the employee’s current requirements.

Can multiple employers contribute to one PRAN?

An employee can have contributions from different employers credited to the same PRAN over the course of their career. This is one of the key advantages of NPS portability, according to Goel.

The contribution history is maintained against the subscriber’s PRAN, allowing the employee to build a consolidated retirement corpus even as they move between organisations.

The employee therefore does not need to create a separate NPS account every time they change employers.

Job switch: Does a contribution gap affect NPS?

A temporary gap in contributions does not mean that the existing NPS corpus stops being invested. The accumulated corpus continues to remain invested according to the subscriber’s investment choice.

“However, a gap in contributions can affect the eventual retirement corpus because there is no fresh money being added during that period. It also means that the missed contributions do not get the opportunity to compound over the same investment horizon,” stated Goel.

Therefore, while a job change does not disrupt the existing corpus, maintaining continuity of contributions can help maximise long-term retirement accumulation.

Moving abroad? What happens to your NPS?

Moving abroad does not by itself mean that an employee loses their NPS account or accumulated corpus.

The PRAN and existing retirement savings remain with the subscriber, subject to the applicable NPS rules for NRIs/OCIs.

“The employee should ensure that their NPS account is appropriately updated after the change in employment and residential status. They can also review the applicable provisions around continuing contributions, investment and taxation based on their circumstances,” said Goel.

The underlying principle remains the same: the NPS account and accumulated corpus are linked to the individual, not permanently to the Indian employer they previously worked for.

Switching jobs? Follow this NPS checklist

Before leaving an organisation, employees should check their PRAN, accumulated corpus and contribution history, and ensure that all contributions due from the employer have been credited. They should also review their nomination, personal details and existing investment choices.

After joining a new organisation, the first step is to check whether the new employer offers Corporate NPS. If it does, the employee should initiate the prescribed shifting process and ensure that the existing PRAN is correctly mapped to the new employer.

If the new employer does not offer NPS, the employee can shift to the All Citizen Model and continue making contributions independently.

The key is to treat the PRAN as a long-term retirement account that stays with the individual, irrespective of where they work. A job change should change the employer associated with the account, not the continuity of the employee’s retirement savings.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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