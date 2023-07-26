Swiggy HDFC Bank co-branded credit card offers up to 10% cashback. Check details

HDFC Bank and Swiggy have launched a co-branded credit card, which offers up to 10% cashback to customers. The co-branded credit card, the first ever from Swiggy, will be hosted on Mastercard’s payment network.

The credit card will provide cardholders rewards and benefits across various online platforms, including Swiggy.

According to a statement from HDFC Bank and Swiggy, credit card users will be able to unlock a wide range of benefits including a 10% cashback on Swiggy spends across food delivery, quick commerce grocery delivery, dining out, and more.

The cardholders will also receive a 5% cashback on shopping across platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Ola, Uber, PharmEasy, NetMeds, BookmyShow, and many more. This benefit of an additional 5% cashback will also apply on branded websites like Nike, H&M, Adidas, Zara etc.

Furthermore, customers will also get 1% back on other spends. The cardholders will get cashback in the form of Swiggy Money which can be used across Swiggy for various transactions.

As a welcome benefit, the cardholders will enjoy a complimentary 3-month Swiggy One membership, which offers benefits across food, grocery, dining out, and pick-up and drop services. In addition to earning cashback on everyday purchases, Swiggy HDFC cardholders will also enjoy World Tier Mastercard benefits such as free stay and dine, complimentary loyalty memberships, and more, enhancing the overall experience.

The credit card will be rolled out in a phased manner on the Swiggy app over the next 7-10 days, post which all the eligible customers will be able to apply for it.

“We have launched this all-encompassing card in partnership with HDFC Bank and Mastercard that makes everyday shopping moments across a range of categories more rewarding and convenient,” said Rahul Bothra, Chief Financial Officer, Swiggy.

“Dining and Grocery are at the core of customer’s daily needs, and with this strategic collaboration, we are offering the convenience of both categories bundled with great value. The cardholders will be able to enjoy exclusive deals and unparalleled convenience on an array of products and services. We look forward to welcoming our customers to enjoy the unique privileges of the card and continue to lead the way in providing best-in-class financial solutions,” said Parag Rao, Country Head – Payment Business, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank.

Interested individuals can apply for the credit card from the Swiggy app or the HDFC Bank website.

Disclaimer: The above content is based on a press release issued by HDFC Bank and Swiggy. Facts and views expressed here do not reflect the views of financialexpress.com