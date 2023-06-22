Sustainable Development: A win-win for developers and communities

Recent years have seen a boom in the industry of nature-based solutions due to the need to find strategies that address multiple urban sustainability challenges at once.

The trend of green buildings in India is growing. With the country moving towards a sustainable future, this trend is expected to become more popular. Educated and responsible homebuyers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly real estate solutions, including green-certified buildings built by grade-A developers.

What is a green building? Is it more beneficial than a normal building?

Through design, construction, operation, maintenance, and renovation, green buildings use processes and technologies that are environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient.

Lower energy bills

Green buildings are designed to be energy-efficient, which means they use less energy. In turn, this can result in lower energy bills for the occupants. Green buildings can reduce energy consumption by 20–30 percent, lower water use by 30–50 percent, and significantly reduce waste by recycling extensively.

Going green will make you rich

An investment in green buildings will pay off in the long run. A recent study shows that green homes are selling faster than other properties and may be worth as much as 20% more. Green buildings can also attract higher-quality tenants.

Enhanced life

Green building practices improve air quality, provide better daylight, and promote better health and overall well-being.

Planet over profits

As part of its commitment to the IGBC silver rating for all its developments, Godrej Properties now plans to achieve at least one gold or platinum LEED rating per zone.

Mahindra Lifespaces plans to focus more on carbon neutrality and net zero emissions in the future. Mahindra will build zero-emission buildings from 2030 onward. It launched the first ‘Net Zero Energy’ apartment project in India, Mahindra Eden, in Bangalore.

Lodha Group shoulders a significant responsibility of becoming carbon neutral by 2035 with the adoption of IGBC Green Building Ratings throughout its residential portfolio in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune.

Addressing Concerns of First-Time Homebuyers

First-time homebuyers may be deterred by the initial cost difference between green buildings and traditional buildings. However, it is important to note that green buildings offer long-term financial benefits that can offset the initial cost difference. For example, green buildings have lower energy bills, saving the occupants money in the long run. Green buildings are often more valuable than traditional buildings, which can result in a higher resale value.

Additionally, many financial incentives are available for those who want to buy a green building. For example, some states offer tax credits and rebates for those who buy green buildings. Moreover, some lenders offer lower interest rates for those who buy green buildings.

Due to the price factor, green housing is more popular among financially secure homebuyers than among first-time buyers for whom such a price difference makes a substantial difference for similar spaces.

Green buildings offer many benefits to the occupants and the environment. They are designed to be energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly, and sustainable. While the initial cost difference may deter some first-time homebuyers, it is important to consider the long-term financial benefits. Developers such as Godrej Properties, Lodha and Mahindra Lifespaces lead the way in sustainable building practices, and their work positively impacts the environment and the economy.

(By Rajul Tandon, Executive Director, Homesfy.in. Views are personal)