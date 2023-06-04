Real estate development has always been an integral aspect of India’s economic growth. From towering skyscrapers to sprawling edifices and lavish villas, the realty sector has played a crucial role in shaping the skyline of various cities. However, this pivotal sector, constituting 7% of the nation’s GDP and serving as the backbone of the economy, has been beset by a persistent predicament – the imposition of construction bans each year, resulting in colossal losses. Not only does this impede the timely delivery of projects, but it also casts a pall of uncertainty on the confidence of investors and home buyers.

A recent Anarock survey conducted in October 2022 has highlighted the plight of the Delhi-NCR region, which houses around 400,000 homes in various stages of construction. A blanket ban on construction activities in this area would culminate in a delay of three to four months in the completion of these projects. Additionally, repeated construction bans have exacerbated the woes of laborers, leaving them with an uncertain future. Therefore, real estate developers, who form the crux of this industry, are fervently seeking solutions to surmount this challenge.

According to the ‘World Air Quality Report’ published by Swiss firm IQ Air this year, India ranked as the eighth most polluted country globally. To combat the problem of pollution, the Indian government enforces an annual construction ban, from October to December each year, to address the escalating air pollution levels, primarily in major cities like Delhi, NCR, and others, as during this period, the air quality index (AQI) usually exceeds hazardous levels. Factors such as stagnant wind and a rise in stubble burning occurrences exacerbate the accumulation of pollutants, resulting in a severe deterioration of air quality in the Delhi-NCR region. The escalating pollution levels have a direct impact on the realty sector as the government imposes a ban on all construction activities during this period.

Also Read: Retirement Planning: How much money does a family of four need for retirement?

Impacts of Construction Ban

The construction ban not only causes a delay in the project delivery but also results in cost overruns. The realty sector is highly dependent on timely completion of projects to avoid additional costs. The ban on construction activities during the peak construction season affects the project’s timeline and results in cost overruns, leading to project delays and loss of credibility for the developers.

Finding a Solution

Here are some innovative ways that can help in overcoming this challenge:

1. Prefabricated Construction: A recent survey has reported that 50% of developers in Delhi-NCR have begun to adopt safer construction technologies such as aluminum formwork construction and prefabrication construction techniques. These techniques not only enhance safety measures but also significantly reduce air pollution. Prefabricated construction uses precast concrete structures that can be assembled at the construction site. This method reduces the amount of time required for on-site construction and eliminates the need for labor-intensive work, thus facilitating timely completion of the project and within the specified budget.

2. Incorporate eco-friendly practices: A paradigm shift towards eco-friendly building practices can be a game-changer for realty developers looking to mitigate the impact of construction bans. The utilization of sustainable materials, energy-efficient designs, rainwater harvesting, and waste management systems can drastically reduce the ecological footprint of projects while bolstering their resilience against unforeseen construction bans. Embracing unconventional construction materials like timber, bamboo, or recycled plastic can also yield tangible benefits, including a significant reduction in carbon emissions. Moreover, devising a comprehensive dust management plan and advocating for responsible conduct amongst construction workers can pave the way for a cleaner and healthier environment, minimizing the adverse impact of construction-related air pollution.

3. Leveraging Advanced Technology: Leveraging technology in the construction industry can help in reducing the construction time and costs. Technologies like Building Information Modeling, Virtual Reality, and Augmented Reality can help in streamlining the construction process, besides reducing the construction time and improving the quality of construction.

Furthermore, to combat the detrimental impact of air pollution on construction sites, it is imperative for real estate developers to adopt cutting-edge tech-based measures. Innovative solutions such as air quality monitoring systems, coupled with cleaner construction practices, can effectively address this issue. A prime example of such a practice is exemplified by our company, which has introduced a pioneering air quality monitoring network at its construction sites in Gurugram. The network comprises nine air quality monitors and an automatic weather station, feeding real-time data to a dashboard that will assist project developers and researchers in tracking pollution levels during different construction activities. Under the aegis of the CABH project, Signature Global Ltd. and CEEW have joined forces through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore sustainable solutions aimed at mitigating air pollution resulting from construction activities.This initiative sets a new standard for clean and sustainable construction practices and serves as an inspiration for other developers to follow suit by implementing similar pollution-monitoring and control mechanisms.

Conclusion

The construction ban is a significant challenge faced by India’s realty sector. However, by pooling their resources, sharing knowledge, and adopting a collective approach, developers can work towards shared objectives, thereby guaranteeing the industry’s sustainability, fortitude, and viability, even during tumultuous circumstances.

(By Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd)