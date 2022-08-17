Sushma Group raises fund from SBI for its holiday homes project

The Sushma Group, the leading real estate developer of Punjab, has recently raised Rs 50 crore from the State Bank of India for its holiday homes project.

The fund raised from SBI will be used for developing a holiday homes project in hill town Dharampura to offer the most hearty living experience to the buyers and investors.

According to the company, the Group has been developing world-class projects with unique features, and has generated massive investments over the years for its projects.

The Group claims to have been raising the benchmarks by delivering the projects in a limited period, with world-class facilities and robust infrastructures, ensuring the comfort of every age group. The Group has been recognised as the most promising developer in the region over the years. It has earned the trust of buyers and investors for the good returns on investment that it claims to offer to its investors.

“We have received a tremendous response on our holiday homes project, Sushma Elementa, mainly due to its prominent location near Kasauli. We’re planning to develop more similar projects in Himachal Pradesh, owing to the positive response received from investors in the region. SBI’s recent investment of Rs 50 crore for our project, Elementa, has been a motivation to develop the best in class projects,” said Prateek Mittal, Executive Director of Sushma Group and an IIT alumnus.

Sushma Elementa is being developed at a 60-minute drive from Chandigarh on Kasauli Road, in the hill town of Dharampura. Spread over 6 acres, Sushma Elementa is a holiday home project that is well planned to serve the purpose of an efficient second home. Elementa has multiple exclusive features, including a lavish club, valley facing apartments, barbeque zones and a picturesque setting.