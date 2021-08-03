This Savings Account offers Rs 1.5 lakh daily ATM withdrawal, 6.25% interest, Rs 25 lakh top-up health cover!

suryoday small savings account launched

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) today announced the launch of “Suryoday Health and Wellness Savings Account”, a premium savings account product aimed at ensuring that the customers’ wealth not only grows but they and their families are also taken care of on the health front in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new savings account offers three benefits for a family of four (self, spouse and two children) — top-up health insurance of Rs 25 lakhs, annual healthcare package and on-call emergency ambulance medical care Services.

The bank said in a statement that the top-up health insurance and healthcare package will be free of charge for one year after opening the account. Also, free Ambulance service up to a distance of 20 Kms will be available at 102 locations across the country till March-end 2022.

Eligibility for account opening

A resident individual (18 years to 65 years) can open the “Suryoday Health and Wellness Savings Account” either singly or jointly.

The bank said that the criteria for opening the “Suryoday Health and Wellness Savings Account” includes maintenance of the average monthly balance of Rs 3 lakhs and being eligible as per the key health declaration form.

Commenting on the new account, R Baskar Babu , MD & CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, said: “Treatment for medical emergencies, can set one back financially. Hence, we decided to introduce “Suryoday Health and Wellness Savings Account” to cushion this impact. We want to be a part of holistic financial and health planning for the entire family, so that not only their wealth grows but we also ensure that they don’t go out-of-pocket in case of medical emergencies.

Key features

Some of the features of the new product include:

“Platinum” RuPay Secure Chip Debit Card variant

Daily ATM withdrawal limit of Rs 1.50 lakh

Daily POS usage limit (value of the transaction) of Rs 3 lakh.

Existing Saving Account customers can upgrade to the Health and wellness Savings Account.

Interest rate

The bank said that depending on the balance in the savings account, Suryoday Bank currently offers 4 percent interest on balance up to Rs 1 lakh, 6.25 percent on balances above Rs 1 lakh, and up to Rs 10 lakhs, and 6 percent on balances above Rs 10 lakhs.

The Bank has joined hands with Manipal Cigna Health Insurance for providing top-up health insurance and with Vhealth Aetna for providing annual healthcare package and with Ziqitza Healthcare for providing ambulance on-call services.