Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Tax benefits, interest rate, account opening – All you need to know

The account will mature when the girl completes 21 years of age or on the date of her marriage, whichever is earlier.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme is quite popular among investors, because of tax benefits and high-interest rates. The investment earns tax rebate under Section 80C, and the interest earned under this scheme is also tax-free. The minimum amount that can be deposited in this scheme is Rs 1,000 monthly, and the maximum amount is Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. Account-holders can also make partial withdrawal for the girl child for her education when she has cleared 10th class or when she turns 18 years. The full amount can also be withdrawn after the girl child turns 18.

The scheme currently offers an interest rate of 8.40 per cent per annum, which is revised quarterly. Parents or legal guardians on behalf of a girl children can invest in this scheme for up to 2 daughters aged below 10. The scheme can also be opened for an adopted girl child.

Here is how you can open a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account:

The Sukanya Samriddhi Account can be opened either by parents or legal guardians of a girl child, with a notified bank or post office in the name of the girl child. Quarterly, the interest rate for the scheme is declared and is known to offer one of the highest rates amongst government savings schemes. This scheme matures when the girl turns 21.

Form for Account opening

The parent/guardian has to fill up a Sukanya Samriddhi Account Form (SSA-1) which is available both at the post office or designated bank. The guardian needs to fill up details like the name of the guardian and the child, birth certificate details of the child, address and KYC information of the guardian is also required.

Additional documents

The guardian needs to enclose these documents with the application. Once the account opening documents are verified by the bank/post office, the account is opened and a passbook is issued to the account holder.

1. Address proof of guardian- driving license, utility bill, passport, and ration card

2. Identity proof of the guardian – PAN, passport, or Aadhaar

3. Birth certificate of the child

4. Payment contribution of at least Rs 250

5. Passbook

Contributions

A minimum contribution of Rs 250 is mandatory to keep the account active, in each financial year. Maximum investment allowed per annum under the scheme is Rs 1.5 lakh up to 15 years from the opening of the account.

Maturity of the account

The account will mature when the girl completes 21 years of age or on the date of her marriage, whichever is earlier. Additionally, up to 50 per cent of the account corpus can be withdrawn, when the girl completes 18 years of age.