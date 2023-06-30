scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) Account Interest Rate July-September 2023: Decision today

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) Interest Rate July-September 2023: The SSY interest rate for the July-September quarter of FY 2023-24 will be announced today (June 30)

Written by PF Desk
Updated:
SSY interest rate July-September 2023
SSY interest rate July-September 2023 to be announced today. Representational image

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) Interest Rate July-September 2023: The SSY interest rate for the July-September quarter of FY 2023-24 will be announced today (June 30). SSY account holders are expecting a further hike in the interest rate. However, another hike is unlikely as the SSY interest rate increased in the last quarter.

In the April-June quarter of FY 2023-24, the SSY interest rate was increased to 8.2%. The account allows depositing up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year in the name of a minor girl child aged 1-10 years. Deposits up to Rs 1.5 lakh in the SSY account qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act (subject to the limit of Rs 1.5 lakh per year). The interest earned from SCSS deposits is also tax-free.

In the last six months, the Finance Ministry has increased interest rates for small savings schemes like Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) account, Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), and Post Office deposit schemes like Post Office Time Deposit, Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) and Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD). Only Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate has remained unchanged.

Also Read

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has paused the repo rate hike after increasing it by 2.5% since May 2022, there is very little possibility of a further hike in the SSY account interest rate today.

The interest rates of small savings schemes, including SSY, are linked to yields of Government Securities (G-Secs). The Finance Ministry reviews the interest rates of small savings schemes like the Sukanya Samriddhi Account every quarter of a financial year. The review is done on the basis of the G-Secs yields of the previous three months.

As the interest rates of most of the small savings schemes, including SSY, are already at par with fixed deposit rates offered by banks, the chances of a further hike in SSY rate are very low. Moreover, in view of RBI’s repo rate hike pause and falling inflation, experts believe there is not much room for an upward revision of the SSY account interest rate.

(To be updated after the announcement of SSY interest rate today)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 09:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS