Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana more lucrative than PPF: How to avail the benefit

Both Sukanya Samridhhi Yojana (SSY) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) are very secure small savings products and are completely tax-free. Apart from having sovereign guarantee of the Government of India, both the products give you tax deductions u/s 80C on the amount you invest per financial year, as well as tax-free interest and tax-free maturity. So, both the products fall in the exempt, exempt, exempt (EEE) category.

Apart from tax benefits and sovereign guarantee, SSY and PPF offer you higher than prevailing FD interest rates. But SSY is more lucrative than PPF because of higher interest rate in the scheme for your daughter. At present, the annual interest rate on SSY is 8.5 per cent, while that of PPF is 8 per cent. However, any PAN card holder may invest in PPF, while one should be a parent or a legal guardian of a girl child to avail the benefits of SSY or both the schemes.

Here is how to avail the SSY benefits:

1. A legal guardian or natural guardian can open an SSY account either in Post Office or in a commercial bank for a girl child, till she becomes 10 years old, by producing the birth certificate of the child. A natural guardian can open maximum two accounts in the name of two separate girl children, unless there are birth of twin or more girls after the birth of the first girl child. If unsatisfied with services, an account holder may transfer the SSY account from one bank to another bank or Post Office and vice versa.

2. The minimum amount to be deposited is Rs 250 (earlier it was Rs 1,000) in a financial year to avoid penalty of Rs 50 per year. Subsequently, amounts in multiple of Rs 100 may be deposited. An SSY account holder may deposit maximum Rs 1,50,000 in an account and deposits may be made in lump-sum or in installments with no limit on the number of deposits either in a month or in a financial year.

3. An account will be treated as ‘Account in Default’ if the minimum amount is not deposited in a financial year and may only be regularised by paying a penalty of Rs 50 per year along with payments of at least minimum deposit amounts for each default years. In case a default account is not regularised withing 15 years, the entire deposit will attract the interest rate applicable to Post Office Savings Bank Accounts at the time of its maturity. However, the account holder will get normal SSY rate if the default was due to death of the guardian of the child.

4. An SSY account is opened for 21 years and amounts to be deposited in an account are for 15 years. No interest will be paid on excess amount if more than Rs 1,50,000 is deposited in a financial year and the account holder will have the option to withdraw the excess amount anytime. Similarly, no interest will be paid if the balance is not withdrawn after 21 years.

5. While partial withdrawals, up to 50 per cent of the balance standing at the end of the preceding financial year, are allowed after the account holder attains the age of 18 years, a normal premature closure is also allowed after that age, provided that the girl gets married. The girl may withdraw the amount one month before or after three months of her marriage.