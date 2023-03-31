scorecardresearch
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Interest Rate FY 2023-24: Will SSY account interest rate increase?

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) Interest Rate April-June 2023: Revised rate to be announced today

Written by PF Desk
SSY interest rate april june 2023
Revised SSY interest rate for April-June 2023 to be announced today. Representational image

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) Interest Rate April-June 2023: The Finance Ministry is expected to announce the revised Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) interest rate today (March 31) for the first quarter of FY 2023-24 starting tomorrow (April 1). For the fourth quarter of FY 2022-23, the SSY interest rate was 7.6%.

It is expected that the Government may increase the SSY interest rate along with rates of some other small savings schemes like PPF, SCSS, NSC and Post Office Fixed Deposit.

(To be updated)

First published on: 31-03-2023 at 09:18 IST

Stock Market