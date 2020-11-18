  • MORE MARKET STATS

Subscribers under NPS, APY schemes reach 3.83 crore till October-end: PFRDA

November 18, 2020 5:27 PM

Subscribers under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) increased 34.51 per cent to 2.45 crore at the end of October, from 1.82 crore a year ago.

The number of NPS subscribers grew over 23 per cent to 3.83 crore by the end of October, according to data from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 383.12 lakh by the end of October 2020 from 310.80 lakh in October 2019, showing a 23.27 per cent jump year-on-year, PFRDA said in a release on Wednesday.

The total assets under management under the NPS rose 33.79 per cent to Rs 5.13 lakh crore as of October 2020, from Rs 3.83 lakh crore at the end of October 2019, PFRDA data showed.

