Stop! Too many stocks, mutual funds are not good for you; Buying too many may not get you more

Diversification of investments according to varying degrees of risk and returns is a cornerstone of any prudent investment strategy. Spreading your investments into different instruments to offset combined risk and to stay afloat in order to gain expected returns is a tried-and-tested thing. However, overdefensive investors often go to the other extreme while trying to weave a safety net around their investments. They allocate their investments in far too many products, something that jeopardises the growth potential of their entire investment portfolio. This is called over-diversification of investments. Let\u2019s see how over-diversification can damage the health of your investment corpus: Over-diversification can impact expected investment returns The idea behind diversifying investments into different asset classes and products is to minimize the overall risk factor at the cost of marginally losing out on expected returns. Meaning, the performance of the low-risk low-return investments will offset the losses incurred, if any, by the underperformance of riskier investments, hence preventing the investment boat from sinking altogether. However, when someone invests in too many products, the degree of this risk-correcting marginal loss on expected returns increases \u2013 to an extent that it starts eating into the marginal benefit of risk-reduction. As such, over-diversification can turn out to be a self-defeating exercise by impacting your expected returns. The overall counter-risk benefit can be too feeble and negligible to help meet your financial goals in time. Moreover, the problem can get complicated further when you evaluate your overall returns through the prism of inflation and tax. Your investment portfolio should be managed in such a way that you\u2019re always on track in your journey to meet your financial goals. And earning investment returns which are in line with those goals is the most crucial milestone that you need to cross in this journey. Handling the risk of investment is crucial too, but not at the cost of not meeting the goals by losing on expected returns. The key is to take a balanced position while trying to spread out investments to mitigate overall risk. But over-diversification, like anything in excess, doesn\u2019t really help the cause. In fact, it has the potential to adversely impact your financial goals by hurting your expected returns. After all, compromising on returns to minimize losses shouldn\u2019t be so big that you stop making gains altogether. Over-diversification can become unmanageable The other major problem lies with the practical aspect of over-diversifying your investments. It can get unmanageable to keep track of and evaluate the performances of too many investments. More so because a number of active investment tools (like stocks, commodities, and even certain mutual funds) may require constant monitoring and re-calibration, and it could be virtually impossible for most investors to make quick, informed calls when it comes to so many investment instruments. So it\u2019s better to stay invested in only those many instruments that can benefit from the investor\u2019s expertise and are aligned with the investor\u2019s risk profile and financial goals. How to secure optimal diversification of investments The good old notion that \u201cquality is better than quantity\u201d holds true even when it comes to diversification of investments. As such, to reduce the combined risk factor of investments, choose only the instruments that you\u2019re well-versed in and organize your investments in such a way that you won\u2019t deviate too much from earning the expected returns even if some risky investments underperform. Putting safety valves is important, but only in moderation, as too many valves may block the water supply altogether. As such, the optimal diversification of investment can be secured if the portfolio is distributed only among meaningful instruments according to the investor\u2019s financial goals and risk profile. But getting carried away and over-diversifying your investments will either delay your journey to earn expected returns or result in overall losses. Don\u2019t forget: they say \u201ctoo many cooks spoil the broth\u201d for a reason. (The writer is CEO, Bankbazaar.com)