Stop hunting for that illusive ‘best investment’; Here’s why

Following others without knowing financial goals of himself/herself may cause distress in the field of personal finance and failures in reaching the goals.

Many people lose their precious time in the hunt for that illusive ‘best investment’ option – that generates wealth for the rich – to start investing to become wealthy. Or they just choose the way through which someone else is investing and put their money in that asset class.

However, following others without knowing financial goals of himself/herself may cause distress in the field of personal finance and failures in reaching the goals.

For example, someone may go overdrive in investing in property resulting in severe liquidity crisis or stagnancy, which may bind the person at a place and create hurdles in moving to other place to build a career.

Lured by reckless advertising of making some extra gains out of equity investments, someone else may invest heavily in equities and/or mutual funds (MF) without realising his/her risk appetite and end up burning fingers after pulling out at low market out of panic after seeing that the capital invested is getting eroded.

A person may invest in gold ornaments keeping in mind marriage expenses of his/her small daughter and may get jolted at the time of marriage after realising that gold only helped in tackling inflation.

Someone may invest only in fixed-income instruments like fixed deposit (FD) to play safe and end up sacrificing the standard of living after retirement due to inflation and tax inefficiency of such investments.

So, there is no such ‘best investment’ that suits everyone and makes all the investors rich. As soon as you realise this fact, the better it will be for you. It will help you do financial planning either by yourself or by taking the help of a financial advisor. There are a number of investment avenues and different avenues or a combination of different financial products that suit different investors, depending on their financial goals, sources of funds, risk appetite, spending habits etc.

Investment guru Warren Buffet once said, “When ‘dumb’ money acknowledges its limitations, it ceases to be ‘dumb’.” So, the earlier you stop hunting for that illusive ‘best investment’ and realise your limitations in making investment decisions, the sooner you will become a ‘smart investor’ and start the journey to fulfill your financial goals.

