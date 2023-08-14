Stock Market Investment: How to become a successful investor

“Success comes overnight, but it takes years of hard work and resilience for that night to come.” This is true in all aspects of our lives; whether you are preparing for an exam, for a degree, or upskilling yourself for a better career.

In the stock market also, success can come to you overnight. But, to witness that night, you have to spend time on learning and analyzing the technicalities of the stock market. It is a well-known fact that the stock market is risky, but when you delve into it, you can see how easily risks can be managed.

There are several techniques and strategies that can minimize your risks to incur losses. Once you know how technical analysis of stocks along with risk management strategies work, you are already ahead of 90% of amateur traders and investors.

Also Read: Repo Rate Unchanged: Is this the right time to invest and prepay your loan?

Path to Financial Success

Path to financial success not only comes with the knowledge of earning money but also with investing money. It is important to know where to invest or trade your hard-earned money to get fruitful returns on it. Here’s how you can create a path to your financial success with stock market knowledge:

1. Be Advanced in Basics: It might sound ironic, but to be successful in the stock market, you need to grasp its basics with intelligence. The one who is an absolute genius with the simplified and basic knowledge, the stock market paves a long and never turning back path for them.

Good knowledge of basics makes it easier to understand the advanced knowledge in the stock market. Thus, catalyzes your growth of financial success.

2. Emphasize Learning: When you feel you know everything, start learning again. The stock market being a volatile and dynamic place, it has never-ending learning for investors and traders. One should never give up learning and spend a handful of time analyzing all their moves. It gives a trader or investors the mindset to improve their strategies and make logical decisions.

3. Know How and When to Use Strategies: In the learning phase, you’ll come across many tried and tested stock market strategies. These strategies are for both trading and investment. But, give the best of your time to analyze these strategies and try these on your own.

Always try and test yourself before relying on other people’s experiences. It will help you to hold the grip on strategies and techniques based on your needs and expectations.

4. Stay Away from Distractions: Tips, insider trading, and fake news are pretty common in the stock market. You need to have thick skin to deal with all these distractions. Many times people believe on these tips instead of their own analysis. This often leads to losses.

5. Start When You Feel Like: There are people who delay their investing journey just because they are short on capital. But, the code to investment is, “invest what you can and when you can.” If you have a mere amount of Rs. 500, don’t wait for a raise to invest more. Invest these 500 when & where you feel confident. It will not only help you in investing, but also saving systematically.

The stock market is a place where you can earn, save and multiply. You can make the most out of it, if you have adequate knowledge from expert instructors.

Learning about the stock market will not only help you to make money but also build confidence. When you know how to amplify money from your existing money, you gain the confidence to build a financially-independent future.

(By Arun Singh Tanwar, Founder and CEO, Get Together Finance, a stock market institute)

Disclaimer: This is the author’s personal opinion. Readers are advised to consult their financial planner before making any investment.