Stick to short-term debt funds: Fund managers to investors

On Thursday, 10-year benchmark government securities (G-Secs) closed at 7.35%.

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the key repo rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, fund managers said they expect investors to stick to short- and medium-term debt funds.

“The rate cut of 25 basis points was in line with market expectations. There was expectations that RBI to shift its stance from neutral to accommodative. But they have continued with neutral stance due to the expectations of higher oil prices and poor monsoon forecast,” Dwijendra Srivastava, CIO-Debt at Sundaram Asset Management Company, said. He also added that, in the next few months, the 10-year yield is likely to remain in the range of 7.30-7.60% in case OMO purchases are announced by RBI and there are no unforeseen incident in global markets.

There are a few types of short-term debt funds such as liquid funds, ultra short duration funds, money market funds and short duration funds. Short duration funds invests in debt and money market instruments where duration of portfolio is between 1-3 years. On the other hand, liquid funds, ultra short duration funds and money market funds have instruments maturity between 91 days and one year.

The prices of fixed income securities are governed by interest rates prevailing in the markets. Interest rates and price of fixed income securities are inversely proportional.

In the past one year, liquid funds category and ultra short term fund category have given returns of 6.91% and 6.21%, respectively, show data from Value Research. The other category such as short- and medium-duration funds have given returns of 6.86% and 5.81% in the last one year.

“Given that the attention of market participants has been skewed towards the AAA segment in the short space, credits in the same space (1-3 years) offer significant opportunities. We have selectively added duration in our portfolios through long bonds. We have also added select 1-3 year AA credits across our credit portfolios in line with our credit view,” said R Sivakumar, head of fixed income at Axis Mutual Fund.

“The corporate bond spread in the short to medium tenor space also offers material opportunities for buy and hold investors and hence believe that investors should consider deploying funds in roll down strategies,” he added.