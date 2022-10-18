Step-by-step guide to open NPS account and update address using Driving License through DigiLocker

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has enabled National Pension System (NPS) account opening using Driving License (DL) through Digi Locker. Existing NPS subscribers can also update their addresses using DL through Digi Locker.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for opening an NPS account and updating address using DL through Digi Locker, according to a document released by the pension regulator.

Steps for opening NPS account

Open the NPS registration page on Protean CRA website. (https://enps.nsdl.com) Select the option of New Registration with Documents with DigiLocker and select Driving License (DL). You will be redirected to DigiLocker Website. Log in with your credentials and provide consent for sharing of documents/information with CRA. Allow NPS to access DigiLocker and issued documents. The Demographic Information and the photo as per the Driving License will be auto-populated in the account opening Page. Provide PAN, personal details, information related to Bank Account, Scheme and Nomination, and other details to complete the application. Payment can be made towards NPS Contribution. NPS Account will now be generated successfully.

Steps for updating the address in NPS account

Login to the NPS account using credentials on the Protean CRA website Select the option Update Personal Details under the tab Demographic Changes Select Update Address Details and further select through DigiLocker and select Driving License under documents. You will be redirected to DigiLocker Website. Log in with your credentials and provide consent for sharing of documents/information with CRA. Allow NPS to access DigiLocker and issued documents and submit. The address as per the Driving License will now be updated in the NPS account.

Digi Locker provides users with a shareable private digital space with a consent framework. It makes all documents/certificates digitally available and accessible. Currently, there is nearly 13 crore registered Digi Locker users. The platform has issued around 5.60 billion documents under various Categories viz Central/ State Governments, Banking & Insurance, Education, Health etc.